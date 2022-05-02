I just talked about poop, but all this rain has me thinking it is time I talk about pee! We think about it a lot when our dogs are puppies and peeing on the floor, but then we sort of forget about it. Sure we notice if our dogs pee on the floor again, but there is a lot more to urination than just when we see it on the floor. There are basically two urinary issues; too much and too little. We only tend to notice when there is too much because it impacts our life.
I am going to talk about a few issues that can make pets urinate more. While we rarely notice if they urinate less, this is a huge issue. I cannot let a time pass that I do not emphasize if you are seeing less pee in the litter box that is a huge issue. Especially if you have a male cat, but anytime you notice less urine it is time to call your vet.
Urinary Tract Infections
This is the most common time that we see pets for urinary issues. Pets feel an urgency to urinate with urinary tract infections. This results in accidents on the floor and pee outside of the litter box. Both of these hugely impact our lives, as no one appreciates pee on the floor. They will also drink more and pee more in a natural cycle of flushing their bladders.
To diagnose a urinary tract infection we analyze a urine sample. This will also give us the important information that there may NOT be an infection, which leads us to pursue more diagnostics. Simple urinary tract infections are easily resolved with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, though complicated infections will require things like cultures to isolate the specific source of the infection.
Bladder Stones
While much rarer, bladder stones also cause an increased urge to urinate. These often cause bloody urine, though in dogs this can be impossible to see unless they do go in the house or it is winter. Bladder stones are diagnosed with an x-ray or ultrasound. Depending on the severity they may be treated with surgery or special food.
Diabetes
Diabetes causes an increase in thirst and therefore urination. You may notice the litter box has become a pool. You may notice that your dog wakes you up to pee in the night. You may simply think that you are filling the water bowl much more frequently all of a sudden. Later stages involve weight loss and muscle loss, but we often diagnose diabetes simply because a pet is peeing far too much.
Cushing’s Disease
Cushing’s disease is a disease that makes dogs drink more, which then causes them to pee more. This is because of a faulty hormone level. The body produces too much cortisol which signals them to drink more. We cannot diagnose this based on a urine test alone, but one of the main things we see is an increase in thirst and urination.
Medication
Certain medications, like steroids, can cause animals to drink and pee more. This is similar to Cushing’s disease, except we cause it. This is one of the reasons we don’t want to use steroids long-term. If your pet starts peeing more right after starting a certain medication, check with your veterinarian to make sure that isn’t a side effect.
