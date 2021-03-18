While my yard is still mostly snow, the warm days last week are a sure sign that Spring is coming. I went out to talk to clients in just my scrub top. The birds are singing, the snow is melting and the mud is becoming plentiful. While it is Vermont and we might get more winter, it’s time to talk about Spring.
I am going to start with everyone’s favorite topic — parasites. OK, OK, it is just one of my favorite things to talk about. The reason it is one of my favorite things to talk about is that it’s something I can do things about. Ticks are able to be active if it is over 36 degrees. The larger amounts of snow did slow them down a little bit this winter, but they’re back.
While I strongly recommend tick prevention year-round since ticks are active in just about every month now, not everyone agrees. Sure if your dog never leaves your yard and there is two feet of snow, you don’t need to worry as much. But I took a walk in my woods during a warm stint and tall grass is now open for business. If your pet is not on prevention year-round, they should be starting soon. Like two weeks ago. Heartworm prevention must be started as soon as the weather is warm enough for mosquitoes, while free grass or brush and any temperature above 36 degrees means tick time. Typically people who take breaks can take a break with heartworm prevention for longer. Ticks, on the other hand, are out right now and ready to bite.
Heartworm medication also acts as a dewormer, and many dogs are getting luckier at finding mice and other rodents as the snow melts. My dogs lick my child’s mouth and he often eats out of their bowls. The dogs also often eat dead animals on our walks. Because of this, my dogs are on heartworm prevention, even in the winter and I recommend it for any dogs around small children. If you are not in the group that uses this year-round, heartworm season is headed your way soon.
If you can see grass or brush, the ticks are out and can be biting. Since ticks don’t die in the cold weather, as soon as they can crawl from grass to pets, they will be around. As anyone who has started tapping trees for maple season can tell you, the ticks are out in the woods. March is the month we typically start seeing a real surge in tick activity, so please make sure your pets are up to date on their tick prevention. We are starting to see other tick-borne diseases (not just Lyme anymore) and often see these from people stopping prevention too early in the fall or starting it too late in the Spring.
Many people want all-natural products to use on them and their pets, and I understand that. Unfortunately, fleas, ticks, and heartworm larvae aren’t killed by all-natural products. This is why they have survived through thick and thin by using their hosts to spread. There are some natural repellents, oils, and candles that help decrease the number of mosquitoes that feed on your pet or make them less enticing to ticks. However, we must actually kill the flea, tick, or heartworm larvae in order to prevent disease.
The good news is that there are many different types of products out that have been proven safe for many years. There are topicals, collars, and chew tabs that give more flexibility to owners. In the next month, we will even have one pill for fleas, ticks, and heartworm. There are always news stories about this and that causing some horrific illness. The truth is that most of these are sensationalism at their finest. If you have concerns, please feel free to talk them over with your veterinarian.
If your pet has been using a product that works well, I typically tell people to stick with it. The veterinary-specific collars (not just grocery store brand and not bought randomly offline) tend to be the most cost-efficient, though it can be hard to remember when they are out of date. For dogs who swim their efficient length is decreased (from eight to six months.) Topicals are a good stand-by, though you also need to keep dogs from swimming for ideally 48 hours after you put it on. Swimming includes getting baths after playing in the mud! There are chewable tabs for either once every four or 12 weeks. Chews must be fully absorbed, so you do have to make sure your dog eats it and doesn’t throw it up for a few hours. I love these because my dogs and kid chew and lick and pull on each other so I can’t really have anything on their skin. Your veterinarian can help you decide which product will work best for your pet and your lifestyle.
Spring is also the time of year when many people do vaccines. We have been pretty successful at spreading these out at my clinic, but if Spring is the time you think “shots” I’ll talk about them soon too.
