As the grass turns green and a hundred dog poops appear on the lawn from melted snow, we finally welcome spring in all its glory. This brings me to some common questions from readers and clients.
Is it bad for pets to eat grass?
It is NOT bad for pets to eat grass, and a very natural thing as the green grass appears after a long snow cover. Pets eat grass like we eat vegetables. The nutrients and fiber are good for them. Chlorophyll especially has many properties that are thought to be helpful for pets, including contributing to red-blood-cell health, providing nutrients to support the immune system, and fighting free radicals. Chlorophyll is thought to have so many health benefits you can actually buy purified liquid. While this isn’t a medication that has been studied extensively, it is no wonder that our pets crave it. Grass also is a great source of fiber.
If you pay attention you will find that there are certain patches of grass that your pets prefer, that is to say, that certain types taste differently. I like to think of this as a preference for green leaf lettuce, iceberg, radicchio or kale.
Grass gets a bad rap because often when pets are sick to their stomach they will binge-eat grass and then vomit. This is because they are craving nondigestible fiber. The grass is consumed secondary to their stomach ache, but is not the cause of it. Go ahead and let your pet eat grass. If you notice excessive consumption you probably need to talk to a vet about stomach discomfort, but a snack a day is good for them.
Do I have to start tick prevention if my dog just stays in the yard?
As you may know, I hate ticks more than almost anything. They are in the woods, fields, lawns, parks and on walking trails. Unless your dog stays inside (and I mean even to go to the bathroom) or lives on a concrete pad surrounded by concrete I say YES. Not only are my dogs on tick prevention year-round, my tick-prone dog gets two different types of prevention this time of year, because there are so many emerging ticks.
There are so many types of prevention now that it is easy to find something that works for you. To me, it is not worth the risk of the many diseases or the risk of ticks hopping a ride into my bed.
When is warm enough for my dog to swim?
That is very dog dependant. One of my dogs would say never, one would say 90 degrees, while I see plenty of dogs swimming and emerging with icicles on them in the winter. Most dogs can self regulate, so if they are active and want to swim, go ahead and let them. Keep an eye on them and make sure that they are not shivering after, but in general, I trust dogs to make this decision on their own (unless they have proven unreliable in the past!)
Is it bad for my dog to drink out of puddles?
This is certainly the time of year for mud puddles and streams. In general, these are usually fresh water and not harmful. Any stagnant puddles should be avoided, or any that are run-off from contaminated areas. If your dog is a puddle drinker, they should definitely be vaccinated for leptospirosis. This is a spirochete (like the Lyme-causing organism) that lives in animal urine, especially wildlife. Since water is flowing from the woods, it is important to vaccinate even city-dwelling puddle drinkers (not to mention rats are happy to live in the city!) If puddles have a film or tinge it is best to stay away and look for a fresher source of water.
