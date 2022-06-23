Speaking about vaccines and going to a conference on Lepto has gotten me charged up about spirochetes! For those of you not into the classification of dog disease bacteria (almost all of you) spirochetes are the type of bacteria that cause Lyme disease and leptospirosis. They are named that because they are spiral shaped (under a microscope!)
These are two of the diseases that I fear the most. Lyme disease is extremely prevalent here and Leptospirosis is less well known. I’ll talk about them both today.
Lyme
Lyme disease is spread by borrelia burgdorferi. The main reservoir hosts are white-footed mice. They are very often carried by deer which expands their range easily. In Vermont, a majority of deer ticks (black-legged ticks) are carrying the organism to spread and cause Lyme disease. Many times we get cocky and think we can find every tick on our pets. The truth is, we can’t even find them all on ourselves. My kids getting ticks is my greatest fear. The stage that infects us and pets most often is the nymphs. They start out the size of a poppy seed. Let’s be honest, it is hard to see a poppy seed tick. Let alone on our hairy pets!
Ticks climb onto us from grass and bushes. The real truth is that they are everywhere though! Even in the city, there are ticks around. Gone are the days when only hiking dogs were at risk. They do need to feed to continue living, but they can survive without a meal for a long time.
There is a vaccine for Lyme in dogs. It doesn’t prevent them from getting it, but it does decrease symptoms and prevent Lyme nephritis. Lyme disease can cause many different things in dogs. The most common is a fever and joint soreness. The most lethal is when it migrates to the kidneys and causes permanent kidney damage. We can see it causes heart issues and neurologic issues as well.
The vaccine plus excellent tick prevention is the main defense against Lyme disease. Retriever breeds are genetically more prone to it, though experience has told us that many many breeds can be affected. There are oral and topical tick preventatives now, so there is something that fits any lifestyle. I strongly recommend year-round tick prevention because they are out all year long. Please ask your veterinarian about both of these measures for any outside dog.
Leptospirosis
Leptospirosis is another spirochete that affects dogs. Lepto can also present in many ways, but liver and kidney failure is the main presentation. Typically if we find and treat this right away, we can recover function in those organs. However, some of the damage cannot be reversed.
Lepto is carried in the urine of rodents, pigs, and cows most commonly. Rat urine has the most concentrated amounts, but also the smallest amount of urine. The bad news is that since there are rodents just about everywhere, this is no longer a disease just of hunting dogs. Most commonly affected are smaller dogs that go outside where rodents are. Lepto is concentrated in water, so groundwater and streams can be a reservoir. While it is not as concentrated in this water, dogs drinking it can get enough to be affected.
The excellent news is that vaccinated dogs only represent 0.05% of infected dogs. So essentially the vaccine is almost 100% protective. I love vaccines like this because if a dog is vaccinated, it doesn’t even go on my suspect list.
Not all vaccines are so protective, so definitely get this unless you have an indoor dog!
