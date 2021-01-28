I am once again starting my article by telling you a personal story. If we aren’t careful, 2021 will reveal more about my life than you ever wanted to know! So I got up to pee in the middle of the night a few weeks ago. I’m shuffling along, only 10% awake, in my bare feet, and WHAM! I step in dog poop.
I have a pretty big old farmhouse. My dog had to ramble about quite a bit before she decided on directly in the doorway between my room and bathroom to have a poop. Have you ever stepped barefoot in dog poop at 3 a.m.? If not, I don’t recommend it. By the time you wake up (ok that happened fast), hop on one foot to the tub, wash and dry your foot, clean up the poop and wash the floor you’re pretty awake. Oh yeah, and pee... what you originally started this ill-fated adventure to do.
Is something wrong with my dog? She went out right before bed. She’s been house trained for 12 years. Ah, 12 years. My dog is firmly into her senior years, tending towards geriatric. The truth is that although she can run down mountains as fast as I can snowboard (ok ok that isn’t that fast and she goes faster than I do), she is getting older. It’s cold and she didn’t feel like pooping, so she didn’t. Then she had to and no one was awake, so she did.
Age is not a disease, and age isn’t a reason to not pursue the best that you can for your pet. But our senior pets do deserve some extra special attention. Things change as they age, and our job is to help them through it. Some pets lose their minds (this seems to be where mine are trending), some lose their mobility and some succumb to diseases. No two pets do it the same way, but through good medicine and good care, we can help ease their senior years and keep them around longer.
I know I recently talked about seniors, but they deserve more. The important thing to remember is that just as we can treat many diseases, we can prevent even more. My dog is getting senile and making me lose sleep, but I’ve been conscientious about her weight and joint health for her whole life. Thankfully we can treat dental disease. I always recommend treating it now because they are as young as they will ever be.
Osteoarthritis is one of the most common things that we see. We can help delay this with exercise, lean body weight, and joint supplements. We can treat with joint supplements, special foods and additives, exercises to strengthen limbs and core muscles. We can use laser therapy, acupuncture, and medications to help ease the pain.
We also commonly see dental disease that starts affecting the quality of life. Unfortunately, we often put off issues with teeth due to fear of anesthesia and cost. The problem is that as the years go by, the issues get more expensive to treat. Anesthesia gets longer which means that issues are more likely to arise. We take a lot of precautions in all anesthetic procedures, but any issues become more likely the longer the procedure takes. And while you may think a 10-year-old dog is old, it will be older in a couple of years and you may no longer have a choice about putting it off. Cancers and organ failures will get their own articles because they are so in-depth.
So we move on to senility. There are several new foods that can help with senility by increasing fatty acids and changing the way the food is metabolized which can help cognitive function. The old saying that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is wrong. Teaching dogs new tricks helps keep their neural pathways firing and bridging. The way that doing word puzzles helps us, working on new things helps dogs. This doesn’t have to be obedience tricks, but can be food puzzles, new walking trails, and learning a new skill like tracking. New chase patterns around the house and food games for cats are great as well. We aren’t expecting peak performance, but continuing to stimulate their minds helps delay senility.
The medications we have to help with senility are limited, but our ability to enhance our pets’ quality of life while keeping them young at heart is unlimited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.