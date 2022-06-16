Since I spent a whole article on puppies and kittens, I thought this was a good time to talk about vaccines. Puppies and kittens get so many vaccines because their immune system isn’t fully mature yet. Adult dogs need fewer vaccines because they are fully immuno-competent. I will go over vaccines and why each one matters.
Distemper
This is a combination of distemper, parvovirus (“parvo”), a hepatitis virus and parainfluenza. In cats, this vaccine is for viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (cat parvo.) For cats, this is more of an upper respiratory vaccine, while for dogs it covers many different things. This is important in kittens as they are more prone to respiratory diseases. Panleukopenia can also be fatal in cats and causes lasting neurologic disease in kittens.
Parvovirus can be fatal in dogs. It is not as prevalent in Vermont as in many other places, however, there are still many cases in our area each year. This is mainly a gastrointestinal disease that causes diarrhea. However, it causes severe intestinal damage. The damage from this can cause sepsis (blood infection) and death. Even dogs that recover from this may have lasting intestinal damage that can cause digestion issues their whole life.
Hepatitis is a disease that mainly affects puppies, and is much less of a concern. Distemper is a virus that is also very prevalent in other areas. It causes a wide array of symptoms and often is fatal. Recovered dogs often have lasting neurologic issues. In Vermont, distemper is carried by foxes. Because it has been found in native foxes it is important that local dogs are vaccinated for it.
Parainfluenza is a component of kennel cough, so vaccinating against it in two ways provides added protection. Puppies and kittens need to be vaccinated every 4 weeks until they are at least 16 weeks old.
Rabies
I talk about this often, but ultimately rabies is almost 100% fatal. It can also be spread to humans. The post-exposure vaccines are no joke, and any pet can bite under the right circumstances. Rabies is found often in bats, so even indoor cats should be protected.
Bordetella
This is the main causative agent for kennel cough. The intranasal vaccine also provides a parainfluenza booster. Although this is my least favorite vaccine to give, it does provide the best protection. Since kennel cough has many things that cause it, dogs can still get kennel cough. But vaccinated dogs are less likely to and usually have shorter courses.
Lyme
The Lyme vaccine does a great job of protecting against the fatal form of Lyme disease. Though dogs can still get it (which is why tick protection is so important) they suffer far fewer consequences when vaccinated.
Leptospirosis
This is a bacteria carried mostly by rodents and deer. It is found in groundwater and areas where rodents are (i.e. everywhere!) I am actually going to a conference on this, so your next article is going to be ALL about this! Stay tuned.
Feline Leukemia
Feline leukemia, called FeLV is a virus spread by other cats. It can progress to cancer in almost every case, though the timeline varies. If you have fully vaccinated indoor cats they will not need boosters. However, any cats who go outdoors or are exposed to new untested cats should be up to date.
