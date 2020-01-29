Anyone who has owned pets knows that they can convey a lot with their eyes. I can tell if my dog is worried, excited or happy by looking at her eyes. More often we can tell if they are just so, so hungry for our steak or other things. Eyes are very important to our pets, but often unless they have a serious issue they can go unnoticed for a while. We have actually had pets come in and be blind, but their owners didn’t know because they adapted so well at home!
Pets can get many of the same problems with their eyes that people can. Unfortunately, many of these problems are very painful but may not be very apparent. Any problems with eyes should be addressed immediately, because the eyes are very sensitive.
Corneal ulcers are one of the most common problems that we see. This is caused by a scratch on the outer surface of the eye. This is seen commonly in pets with more prominent eyes (like pugs); especially those that have a fractious play partner or run wild through the woods. It is also very common in horses that get a piece of burr (or other debris) trapped in their eyelid. You will see your pet squint, tear and try to rub their eye. This is something that should be seen as soon as possible because it can get infected and progress rapidly.
We test for ulcers by using a special dye in the eye. This is actually the same process as in humans. Ulcers are treated with an antibiotic ointment (we do not use eye patches, as pets are rarely enthusiastic about this.) With proper treatment, they normally resolve without issue, but some can progress to the point where the eye ruptures or the cornea doesn’t heal properly.
You should always consult with your veterinarian if you believe your pet has an ulcer. Certain treatments can make them worse (like any treatment with a steroid) and many eye ointments contain steroids, so never use something without asking your veterinarian.
Conjunctivitis is another common problem, which you will notice as “red-eye.” This can be caused by a large number of things, and simply describes inflammation that is seen around the outside of the globe (eye “ball”). This is often caused by allergies. It can also be caused by a build-up of microscopic debris like dust and pollen that can be trapped on the inside of the eye-lid. This is especially common in pets with a certain type of eyelid conformation called entropion, which is when the eyelid rolls in slightly. Conjunctivitis is treated differently depending on the cause, but normally resolves easily with treatment.
Glaucoma is one of the most painful and difficult conditions of the eye. Glaucoma is when the pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure, or IOP) is too high. It is as if the eye is an overfilled water balloon. The only way to diagnose glaucoma is by measuring the pressure inside the eye. This is done with a special instrument called a tonometer. Although this instrument goes right on the surface of their eye, pets don’t mind it at all!
Glaucoma can be caused by different things, but is usually seen in specific breeds (Persian cats, shih-tzus, cocker spaniels and others). Primary glaucoma is caused by fluid not draining properly from the eye. However, glaucoma can develop from cataracts, trauma or lens displacement. It should be treated as soon as possible, since the elevated pressure causes pain and often blindness. Things you may notice are redness around the eye or a pet being suddenly averse to having their head touched. Glaucoma can be treated medically or surgically depending on the cause, and early treatment increases the chance of the pet retaining their vision. We recommend yearly IOP measurements for at-risk breeds, but any sudden changes in their behavior around their eye or head should be addressed.
Pets also get cataracts, especially dogs. These can be caused by age, diabetes or genetics. Cataracts are essentially a change in the lens, which is what the eye uses to focus. Instead of being a flexible clear disc, the lens becomes cloudy and rigid. Advanced cataracts lead to blindness and can also cause other problems, like glaucoma. Cataracts can be removed in a specialty process called phacoemulsification, similar to what is used in people. This is normally recommended in young healthy dogs that have diabetes, or when cataracts develop as a genetic problem in young animals.
Lenticular sclerosis is another change in the lens that is associated with aging. Many owners confuse this with cataracts because they both cause a cloudy, blue appearance to the eye. However, it does not seriously affect vision and does not ever need treatment. Your veterinarian can distinguish between the two conditions simply by using an ophthalmoscope, which is the instrument normally used to examine eyes.
Pets also get “dry eye,” known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca or KCS. This is caused when a pet doesn’t produce enough tears. Tear film covers the outside of the eye, maintains moisture, fights bacteria, nourishes the eye and helps clear normal debris out of the eye. KCS can be genetic, immune-mediated, induced by certain drugs, and is sometimes caused by other diseases.
It is easily diagnosed with a simple test your veterinarian can perform in the examining room or barn (a Schirmer tear test). You might notice it as an increase in greenish discharge (or eye boogers, the unofficial term). It is also fairly easily treated with medication. However, the longer it has been going on the longer the medication takes to work. While we wait for the body to respond to treatment, owners must put artificial tears in their pet’s eyes. As with most conditions, diagnosing this early makes treatment much easier. Without treatment, the eye becomes damaged, ulcerated and painful.
There are other problems that pets can have with their eyes, but these are the most common. Early intervention with eye disease is important not just for the comfort of your pet, but also to decrease the chance of long-term problems.
