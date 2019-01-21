My articles recently have been pretty dog heavy. While weight loss is just as, if not more, important for our cat friends, they sometimes get forgotten. Of course, walking with cats is my absolute favorite thing, but it can be tough to base your resolutions on planned outdoor cat jogging. For instance, my cat isn’t even allowed outside. She spent her formative years in an apartment in LA with me, so I don’t trust her survival skills in Vermont.
Indoor cats (and cats who think all this snow and cold isn’t for them) often have a little extra weight, but that isn’t all. Since they sleep so much, we sometimes forget that they need exercise and enrichment. However, enrichment makes a huge difference in their weight, mental health and behavior. Today, I am just going to talk about why enrichment is important, next week I will go into specific behaviors and how we can encourage them without ruining our homes.
For cats who go outdoors and hunt all summer, the transition to cold and having to stay inside more can lead to increased agitation. For cats who enjoy their outside time and Vitamin D even in enclosed spaces, being trapped inside can push them over a delicate happiness line. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to enrich your indoor environment to give your feline friends more to do.These tips apply to indoor-only cats too, and can help all cats lose weight while curbing bad behaviors.
Although many of our cats these days are couch potatoes, cats have gone through many fewer behavior changes than dogs over the years. That means your cat is closer to a lion than your dog is to a wolf. There are many instinctual behaviors that they haven’t lost, and the more we can encourage these in play, the happier our cats will be. Additionally, many of our cats are taking the Garfield approach to life and sleeping a lot in between eating a lot. When we can get them moving and thinking more, we can often help them shed some extra pounds while curbing boredom.
Many negative behaviors that we see in our house cats can be resolved with appropriate enrichment, as they stem from boredom too. Behaviors such as scratching furniture and going to the bathroom outside of the litter box can resolve if we direct their energy elsewhere.
We always do a full physical exam and look at urine from cats who have been peeing outside the litter box, as it is often a medical issue. However, in some cases even after clearing up an infection the behavior persists from stress. In other cases, no infection has ever been present, and all of the signs result from stress. Stress is actually one of the most common causes of inappropriate urination in cats.
The next question is always: how in the world can my cat be stressed? It seems like most of our cats have a pretty cushy life! However, stress in cats comes from many things, and is always more prevalent when cats aren’t getting the stimulation they need. Cats can be stressed by a move, a new litter, a new litter box, a housemate they don’t like (dog, cat, baby or adult), a drop in barometric pressure, a furniture change, a food change, or a million other little things. I am also very schedule oriented and hate change, so I can sort of relate. I do not lose my potty training skills, but do get stressed.
The main thing to remember is that recurrent urinary issues, behavior issues, and weight can all be controlled by implementing some behavior enrichment. Next week I will talk about specific ways to work these into your routines for happier, healthier cats.
