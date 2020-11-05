This time of year seems to bring out the aches and pains — in us and our dogs. The rapid swings in temperature and humidity can be tough on joints. The (usually) beautiful weather means we are doing more; both for fun and prepping for the winter. Nobody likes pain, but I appreciate pain in pets for only one reason — I can do a lot to help it. Pain is often missed in our pets because they aren’t whiny enough. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve heard that a pet is limping, but not painful. If your pet is limping it is because they are in pain. Secondly, coming to the vet often ramps their adrenaline up so they may limp for you but then seem fine for us.
Often during a physical exam, I will find an area of a pet that is painful which owners were not even aware of. This starts with reluctance to fully move a limb but then continues to muscle atrophy. Then when we talk about changes at home, owners have noticed things that may actually be related to pain. Reluctance to jump or go on walks, snapping in certain situations, and other changes can be due to pain. The important thing to know is that if your pet is limping at any point, that is due to pain. I promise. It just is. Unless your pet had a congenital misalignment that causes a gait abnormality, limping=pain. Once we figure out a treatment plan that works we can return pets to comfort and people are always surprised at how lively and happy they are.
I am not telling you this to sell you drugs or because the pharmaceutical companies bought me my mansion. Plenty of you aren’t my clients and I don’t even have a maid’s kitchen. I am telling you this because I know what chronic pain feels like, and I know how much it can affect your daily life. If you have ever had an ongoing injury or chronic pain, you know that it isn’t an occasional thing, it touches many aspects of life.
If your animal has a severe and acute injury (like a broken leg), you will certainly know that they are hurt. However, there are many types of pain that don’t show up as quickly. Think of a sore knee that you don’t think to see a doctor about, but you find that you are taking aspirin every day. Maybe back pain that your co-worker tells you has made you grumpy. Our animals do not have the benefit of knowing how much pain is too much and often will try to hide the pain completely until it is severe. They will literally just “limp” through things. A lot of this is leftover instinct to survive, and cats are especially adept at keeping their pain a secret.
As our pets age, they also get osteoarthritis. It is estimated that about twenty percent of pets start developing arthritis and it may begin as early as one year of age. These guys are puppies and starting to have joint changes. Extremely active lifestyles (such as frisbee, agility, or intense fetch), injuries, and the natural conformation of your pet can all hasten this. Back pain is extremely common and does not lead to limping in the same way that a hurt leg can, so can be harder for owners to detect.
Pain in cats commonly presents as not wanting to go to the litter box, constipation, and less jumping up to high places. As back pain progresses posturing to go to the bathroom becomes painful, so many cats try to go less (which can also lead to eating and drinking less). They may also associate this pain with the litter box since that is when they feel it the most, and start avoiding the litter box completely. You’ll notice this for sure.
Pain in dogs is also commonly very insidious. Dogs will accommodate their lifestyle much in the way that people do so that you may not notice a sudden change. However, chronic pain does take a serious toll on our pets. I will see dogs limping that owners don’t think to have any pain because they still want to walk or play. I still snowboard, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t increase my pain. However, this is a choice I make while our pets don’t get those choices. It is our job to look out for their best interest, which may not mean cutting out fetch but finding ways to make it hurt less.
When we do find pain on a physical exam that is limiting a pet, there are options to improve their lifestyle. For dogs, there are many types of medications that help ease the pain. There are also treatments like acupuncture and cold laser for all types of animals that can help pain with less of an effect on organs. There is even a pill to help with osteoarthritis that is safe for dogs with liver and kidney failure.
Losing weight and improving gentle activity can be very beneficial as well. There are several exercises you can do at home (like at-home physical therapy) to help with range of motion and strengthening. One of the most common things that we hear after finding and treating pain in pets is that they return to doing things the owners forgot about. Our pets can be so good at adapting their lifestyles that we may not even notice they stopped doing activities they once loved.
It is very important to never ever try to treat any type of pain in your pet without consulting your veterinarian. Many human medications are extremely toxic to pets; they cannot take Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, or Aleve, and others without the risk of fatal effects. Fatal as in life-ending organ failure.
There are injuries in our pets that can be self-resolving, like a sprain. However, your veterinarian is trained to assess injuries and know when a further examination is needed. A torn cruciate, broken leg, Lyme disease, or ripped toenail may all cause your pet to act the same way, though the treatment and seriousness are clearly very different.
The most important thing to remember about pain in animals is that even though they may not show flashing neon signs, they do feel pain in the same way that we do. Chronic pain decreases
our pets’ quality of life and makes it difficult for them to enjoy their daily activities. This is part of why subtle changes can mean big things.
Let your veterinarian know right away if a pet is limping or feeling pain. Even an injury that will resolve will do so more quickly and comfortably with our intervention.
