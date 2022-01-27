February is dental health month, and since we are on the cusp of February we are going to go over dental health. Three things are true about dentals and you might already know them they’re extremely important, often overlooked, and the majority of vets actually don’t love dentals! I fall in the category of not loving them. Yet I recommend them all the time. Why? Because they’re important. I do lots of things I love all day, so it’s only fair I do some things I don’t love too!
Do you know the expression “like pulling teeth”? It is an expression for a reason. Extracting teeth is hard! It requires both surgical precision and some gentle strength. It can take an hour to pull one tooth! For this reason, we will not pull teeth we don’t have to (it’s not fun even for the unicorn vet who enjoys pulling teeth) and we also love preventative care which means animals get to keep their teeth. That means both at-home care and dental cleanings periodically to help keep dental health intact so we can pull fewer teeth.
Dental health is often overlooked because, to some degree, we expect pet mouths to be a little bit gross. They eat gross things, they often have stinky breath. I won’t go on here about letting them lick your mouth, but rest assured it isn’t my favorite! However, there is a difference between “doggy breath” and serious dental disease. Often stinky breath is one of the first indicators that we have when calculus starts to become a problem. The area that accumulates the most calculus is right where the tooth meets the gumline.
Unfortunately, this means that the pools of bacteria are right next to an area with a big blood source. So unfortunately as soon as dental disease is detectable it can be an issue. The experts recommend brushing daily and dentals annually. This is often out of reach for most people. However, it only takes about 30 seconds a day to brush teeth and can save so much money.
Training your pet to have their teeth brushed takes a little bit longer. I recommend starting by just putting pet toothpaste on your finger and letting them lick it off. Then put it on their gums with your finger. It tastes good, so the hardest part for most pets to accept is the brush. They make finger brushes that work well but depend on your pet not wanting to take a nibble of the delicious liver-flavored toothpaste. I usually recommend getting a pediatric toothbrush because they are extra soft and not traumatic to gums. After they have warmed up to the toothpaste, repeat the same process that you used with your finger except using the toothbrush.
I do not brush my pets’ teeth every day. I am actually quite bad at remembering it. But I do know that it takes less than a minute and ultimately can save tons and tons of money. If you can work this into a routine of your life (even, realistically, a few times a week) it will make a huge difference. The caveat is that this works best with clean teeth, so sometimes if you haven’t gotten a handle on it as a young dog they do need a dental cleaning to create a blank slate.
Dental disease can cause bacteria to move throughout the body, but most commonly to the heart. This can be fatal, especially in dogs that already have a murmur. Valvular murmurs are common in the same breeds that are extra prone to dental disease, unfortunately. These include our small breed Yorkies, terriers, chihuahuas, and cockers. If your dog has been diagnosed with a heart murmur it is even more important that you stay on top of their dental disease.
The other thing that I hear is that pets can be uncomfortable because they are still eating/fetching/etc. I assure you this does not hold true. Your pet will eat with teeth falling out, they will eat with no teeth and they will eat with broken teeth. Tooth issues are almost never the cause of pets not eating. This might be evolution because even dogs that are fairly dramatic about injuries eat with serious dental disease. But what we often note is that after pets get a dental cleaning their owners report a big behavior change in them. They note them acting like puppies and kittens again. So while it may not stop them from eating, they certainly feel better without diseased teeth.
Next week I will talk about what dental cleaning entails so that you can be comfortable with the whole procedure.
