I walk my dog outside most days, but when it is very cold she cannot tolerate it well. What other types of things can I do for exercise?
It is true that there are some days where it is simply too cold for our pets (or us!) to be outside for very long. This past weekend was gorgeous, but also brought some brutal temperatures. Depending on the size of your house, you can play fetch or ball in a large room. One of my dogs would never run into anything, the other would smash priceless vases with glee (assuming I had any.) So take your dog’s personality into play as well.
Another great option is training your dog (or cat) to use the treadmill. Almost any animal can be trained to exercise on a treadmill, which is wonderful for people who cannot walk very much or for days with inclement weather. I keep debating getting one for the house, but have already worked on it with my dog when we visit others!
You should first get your pet used to the treadmill when it is off. You can feed them on it or play games where they are rewarded for walking or standing on top of the belt (nonmoving.) Next, train them to stand on the belt facing forward. When they are comfortable with this, start the belt at a very low speed. Many dogs prefer their owners to be next to them for this part. You can gently hold their collar and encourage them to walk for a short period of time. Slowly increase the time and speed to a point where they are getting adequate exercise, while never forcing them out of their comfort zone.
You should not leave your pet unattended on the treadmill and should never have them tied to it. Both of these things can lead to accidents or a situation where a fearful pet cannot get comfortable. However, many pets love using the treadmill and will readily use it to exercise once trained.
Already have one gathering dust in the basement or garage? Perfect! Pets on treadmills are far more fun than ourselves on treadmills.
When my kids are on school break they are always trying to play with my dog, but it is out of her routine and she gets tired. How can I explain this to them?
Good luck with explaining this! As a parent, I’m sure you know that kids’ energy levels don’t match everything (anything?) else. The same sort of fatigue can happen with dog guests. The best thing to do is to have your kids work on non-physical games. Teach the dog to play hide and seek, build small obstacle courses, and have them teach a trick. Grooming is another great activity that is helpful, not stressful to your dog (make sure they are doing it correctly) and helps entertain them.
Explain to your kids that your dog also needs rest time. I would also encourage you to get the kids involved with the dog’s physical activity outside of school breaks. It can be a great way to learn responsibility, keep your dog in shape, and build a bond between them.
My dog tries to swim even in the winter. How dangerous is this?
This depends a lot on the dog! I have tons of golden and lab patients who love to swim all year. They will get out of the water and have ice droplets all over them, but not be bothered. That said, our dogs are not always sensible thinkers!
You need to be very careful about ice, and keep your dog out of any water with an ice sheet. The ice can break, trapping them underneath. You also don’t want them swimming where they might encounter ice. The other word of caution is if you are far from home/the car, skip it. You don’t want your dog soaking wet with ice having to walk for a long time (with their feet on cold snow.) If you are planning a long walk, save the swimming for the trip back.
Otherwise, play it by ear. Let them swim in a close environment and see how they do. If they stay warm and happy, then they are likely polar bears and it isn’t a concern!
