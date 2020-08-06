Many people have had more time out with their dogs this Spring. This is great because quality time counts no matter why. However, it brings two things up. First, we notice a little bad manners more. Second, now that we are returning to work/school/play our dogs have gone from lots of attention and activity to less. Those types of changes can exacerbate bad behaviors even more.
The first thing we all need to remember is that bad behavior doesn’t mean bad pets. Basically every animal (and human, shhh) has a bad habit or two. For instance, I squeeze the toothpaste from the middle of the tube and hate my stairs to be dirty. One of my dogs eats dead things, the other barks like a maniacal demon whenever anyone arrives at the house. They’re both good dogs who can avoid those behaviors if I help them, but need consistent training on various things.
There have been several instances in my life when my bond with my dogs was preserved because we had worked on training. We all think it won’t matter that much, but then it does. Who cares if your dog barks at visitors? Well, it may not be relevant when you live in the country, but then you move onto a busy road. It may not matter at all until your baby who won’t sleep just falls asleep.
The bottom line is that life is easier when your dogs learn to listen. Many rehoming situations occur because dogs don’t fit into a new lifestyle. It isn’t that hard, it just takes some patience and consistency. Do you know when you don’t have either? When you are forced into a stressful situation and your dogs make it worse. This is one instance where it is better to do it right now (ok that is almost always the better way).
I will preface this by saying that often the help of a trainer is invaluable. They do this all day every day. They are the professionals. I always recommend a trainer that uses reward-based learning versus fear-based. You need to find someone or a training theory that fits your lifestyle and your dog’s personality. Sometimes a veterinary behaviorist is even warranted. I’ll give you some basic guidelines for common issues and easier dogs, but know that if you are out of your depth it is time to call the pros.
Jumping
Jumping is one of my least favorite bad habits. I have had plenty of orthopedic surgeries and seen plenty of scrapes down legs (of adults, or full bodies of kids.) It is dangerous with bigger dogs and uncomfortable with little dogs. The thing about jumping is that it is not malicious. They aren’t wanting to be bad or hurt anyone. These guys are just so excited to see you and want to share their joy. Instead of meeting their joy with anger, we need to redirect them. Imagine yelling at a kid for hugging you too hard. You can show your dog that you are just as happy to see them as they are to see you while working on appropriate greetings.
While I like this the least, it is actually the easiest to fix! The first step is making sure that your dog has a consistent and automatic “sit”. Next arm yourself with treats. When you enter the house (or get your tennis shoes or get the food dish) ask your dog to sit before they begin to jump. When they do, reward them with a treat. If they ignore you and jump, turn your back to them (or leave again) and repeat the process immediately until you get the response you want. This is actually what I do when I know someone is arriving at the house and works very well for redirecting dogs who are barking at the delivery person.
There is a common theory that applies to all training (also in toddlers). Listening gets you treats, ignoring commands gets you the opposite of what you want. Dogs don’t want to be ignored and most of their “bad” behavior stems from wanting attention.
Pulling on walks
This isn’t hard to fix but takes the most patience. I first recommend getting an anti-pulling chest or head harness. This makes pulling harder for your dog and makes it easier for you to control them. As horses and cows have taught me, even if you aren’t stronger it helps for your pet to think you are.
Now, prepare yourself. Every time your dog pulls you need to gently tell them “no pulling” and (truly) stop walking. Once they stop or sit or the leash goes slack, start walking again. This isn’t the time to plan your exercise. If you have somewhere to go, you won’t get there quickly doing this exercise. Your dog is pulling because they want to go. You are teaching them that pulling will in fact get them the opposite result, and the way to go is to walk nicely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.