We are right on the brink of kitten season! I love kittens for about a thousand reasons. They’re adorable, feisty, zoom around the house, climb things and make me laugh. Do you know who doesn’t laugh at these shenanigans? Existing older cats. They often view these kittens as troublesome roommates they have no need for. Introducing new cats is a little bit more intensive in some cases than new dogs. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t go add that kitten, but here are some tips.
It is very important that when you bring a new cat home you keep it separate from the other cats initially. Keep the new cat in a different room with the door closed. This will get the cats used to the smells and sounds of each other without having direct interaction. After the first few days, start wiping each cat over with a dry washcloth. Then use that washcloth to subsequently wipe each cat. This helps distribute the smell and pheromones of each cat to one another. It also associates the smell with grooming, which is part of how cats show affection to one another.
After these steps, it is ideal to open the door between then and put up baby gates. Since cats are nimble, two or three on top of one another is usually needed to stop them from jumping over. Also, remember that cats can get through small spaces, so use the type with mesh and not bars. This allows the cats time to see and interact with one another without worrying about their territory.
Once the cats are used to each other, let them out to meet each other on their own terms, but supervised. Do not lock them in an area so that one cat cannot get to a safe space as needed (aka avoid cage fighting), but make sure you can supervise the first few meetings.
In many instances, cats can just be introduced immediately and things will be fine, but if early introductions turn out poorly it is much more difficult to go back and get it right. First impressions last! It is worth it to take a few days in the beginning if it avoids fur flying.
It is important in multi-cat households to have more litter boxes than cats. Many cats do not like to use a litter box that has been previously used by a different cat (and who can blame them?) and avoiding that issue helps harmony. I dream of someday having a master bedroom with two bathrooms off of it, plus an extra couple. I really relate to the cats on this front.
If you feed your cats meals, make sure they feel comfortable eating without worrying about another cat taking their food. If you leave food out for the cats, be sure to place multiple bowls until you know they are happy to share. Also, make sure there is more than one water source.
This is even more important than food, since restricting a cat from water can be dangerous and we are less likely to notice if a cat isn’t drinking, since they often do it privately.
Problems with cats sometimes manifest as fighting, but often we see urinating outside the litter box or other behavior changes. This is a cat’s way of saying that they aren’t comfortable, or something is wrong (physically or mentally). If your cats are physically fighting, it is important to separate them and go through a reintroduction process.
Often one cat will become territorial and be the aggressor. This has a big impact on the lower-ranking cat because they become afraid to eat, drink or go to the bathroom for fear of a sneak attack. Changes in any of these things can become a health issue if it goes on for too long. It also makes the aggressive cat feel as if they are being successful, which perpetuates the behavior.
There are certain cats that never really become friends, but with proper management can usually share the same space without issue. If, after a proper reintroduction process, you still have two cats that are fighting, then you should have a behavior consultation. Usually, you can create a space in your home that each cat can feel comfortable in (their own room), and alleviate the tension over “shared space.” This is a similar idea to when you got upset as a child (or adult!) and retreated to your personal safe space.
In extreme cases, behavior modification medication can be used. However, usually, with proper household setups, it isn’t necessary. There are also over-the-counter products, such as pheromone collars and diffusers, that can be very helpful in creating a sense of well-being. They work extremely well in most cases, to the point where I am often asked if they make such a thing for people (don’t I wish.)
Socializing cats can be a long process in the beginning, but generally, cats are very amenable to having housemates. Cats are actually made to be pack animals, though my cat would tell you otherwise. Cats are also very good at picking up illness in each other, so if a relationship between cats suddenly changes it may mean that they can sense something that we can’t see.
So go ahead and get that kitten when you are ready, but be sure to create a space so your existing cat can ease into the idea. After all, they don’t know what you are planning until the tiny interloper shows up. Give them some help getting used to the idea if they seem a little put out. And, remember that extra sessions of grooming or playing go a long way toward well-being.
