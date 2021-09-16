We have all noticed the weather change lately, but did you know that there are a lot of other changes that happen as seasons change? Some of these are benign, but many of them actually cause changes enough that we see pets at the veterinarian for them. I will talk about a few of the changes, when they are normal and when they aren’t.
Humidity Changes
The changes in humidity mainly affect our pets (and ourselves!) feeling that they need to drink. This can be no big deal because our hydration needs are lower as pets pant less often. However, changes in drinking can either lead to or be reflective of a urinary tract issue.
Often when we get big swings in weather we get a big surge in urinary issues. The link to this is not clear, but if your pet has big drinking and urination changes I always like to err on the side of caution and check urine. We often see a surge in cats getting bladder inflammation. This goes back to me telling people that cat stress isn’t the same as human stress! Just because something doesn’t seem stressful (a beautiful weather change should make us all happy?!) doesn’t mean that it won’t cause bladder inflammation and an increase in urinary signs. The bottom line is that if you are filling the bowl more, letting the dog out more, emptying the box all the time, or seeing your pet strain to urinate we need to check them or check urine!
Temperature ChangesThis doesn’t affect our cats so much (except the indoor cats and the aforementioned stress), but our dogs are impacted. Those of us with horses know this because our horses start getting fuzzy! It shouldn’t affect most dogs much, but it does make a few things easier. We can walk them outside longer and worry less about overheating, which is great! But we do need to be aware that they still do need water. So if you’re going on a long hike without any water sources, bring some.
Yard Work
Some yard work is great for our dogs to help with! They enjoy raking leaves and running around while we put gardens to bed for the winter. However, steer clear of having them with you during fires. These can be dangerous in obvious ways, but we also don’t want them breathing in smoke from burning plants. Some of these can be very irritating to their respiratory tracts.
Plant Changes
Plant changes leading to allergies are a huge thing right now, and we are seeing a big surge in chewing, scratching, and runny eyes. If your pet has seasonal allergies I can almost guarantee that they will be flaring now or soon. For seasonal allergies, we have a lot of options, especially for dogs.
I always recommend treating dogs early for allergies before their skin condition gets bad enough that they have scabs, red spots, or sores. Once this happens we have to add on more treatments to get them back to baseline. If we can catch their itching early we can treat just the allergic itching and stop any further skin lesions from developing.
I want everyone to enjoy the fall weather, so make sure you jump on any changes with your pet early enough to make them feel great through it too.
