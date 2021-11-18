I know it is only mid-November, but I figured that if this article came out one day before Thanksgiving it would be way too late. So, like your menu (ideally) we are going to start prepping early for Thanksgiving with our pets!
A lot of this depends on if you are going away for Thanksgiving or staying home. If you are leaving your boarding reservation/housesitting plans should be well lined up. Make sure whoever is in charge of your pet is alerted to any medical information they should know and that you are able to be contacted in case of an emergency. If you are just leaving for the day, not as much to worry about.
If you are doing some cooking or having company, the rest of this will apply to you.
Food
Do you know who loves food? Your pets. Ok, the answer is all of us but also pets! I feel like when I cook for Thanksgiving things are often hectic. I’m reading recipes and trying to balance a bunch of sides and cook the turkey and watch it all at once. I have 5 timers running simultaneously. Needless to say, my attention isn’t fully on my animals. This makes it very easy for a pet to nab the turkey that is thawing, or snack away on the softening butter while your attention is diverted.
Cooked poultry bones are dangerous for pets to ingest as they can easily splinter and go through the intestines. Raw bones actually aren’t as dangerous, but eating raw turkey and bones isn’t advisable for their gastrointestinal tract or your dinner plans. High-fat foods like butter, gravy, or most of (my) Thanksgiving sides can cause pancreatitis.
So what is a person to do? You have all this delicious food, your dog is so cute and looks at you so adoringly. You are so thankful for them and I’m telling you not to feed them?! By all means, give them some treats. Plain green beans before they go in the casserole, mashed potatoes before you add 1 stick of butter or gravy, turkey bits with no skin are all ok for them. The truth is that your dog won’t miss the extra fat and their pancreas will thank you. They will still be elated and can partake in their own version of a feast.
Also remember that bowls of table snacks, the settable before and after meals, and random plates sitting around are all fair game for our pets. It is so easy to forget about all the food bits as you entertain and clean up and bustle about.
Bread Dough
Those delicious rolls are actually not the worst thing for dogs, but only once they are baked. Any raw bread dough expands and also releases alcohol. You’ve seen bread dough expand, so imagine the nice warm dark environment of a dog stomach. This blows up and causes serious GI discomfort, and may even require surgical intervention. Find a place to let your dough rise that cannot be accessed by a pet.
Guests
Some pets love having a houseful of new people, but not all. This can be great or stressful depending on your pet. Let’s face it, as we all know it can be moment to moment! If you have an animal that is prone to be stressed, set them up in a familiar place in a back bedroom when guests arrive and let them have a break. If you have a pet who enjoys it but needs breaks, go ahead and take them out for some calming walks. It will do everyone good!
You may not even know yet how your pet reacts to a houseful of people since we spent last year isolated with covid and no vaccines. In this case, it is always better to have a plan on hand for both scenarios. Nothing will stress your pet out more than being stressed by guests, then having a stressed-out parent trying to wrangle them into an unfamiliar place. Have some contingency plans in place so it will be a smooth scenario in any case. We all know the more things that go smoothly at holiday gatherings the better!
So while I am thankful for my clients and readers alike, let’s try to avoid seeing each other next Thursday. We can catch up the day before or the day after instead!
