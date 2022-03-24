It seems like not very much time goes by in between my tick articles, but that is because not very much time goes by in between tick incidents around here. Those things just don’t take a break. I found them on my dogs on many of the warmer days this winter, but now real tick season has sprung and they won’t be sleeping many more days away.
Suffice it to say, ticks are the absolute worst for me. I hate to see them on my pets, I search my horses for them (I mean, imagine trying to search a 1200 pound animal for a teeny tick?!) and I spend my days dreading them getting on my children or self. I see the diseases they cause, I try to stay on top of all the preventatives and I fantasize about someone inventing good preventatives for humans.
I will go over a couple of the common tick-borne diseases in dogs and what we do to prevent them. At this point, cats rarely suffer issues from tick-borne diseases that we know of. I wouldn’t be surprised if I look back in ten years and find that some of what we see in cats is actually due to ticks and we have ten more diseases that affect dogs. Ticks are an endless host of new diseases and I think many more are yet to be discovered. I still recommend tick prevention for outdoor cats because we don’t want them bringing ticks into us or the dogs.
Lyme disease
We all know about this, and soon enough I will probably have an entire article on it. This is carried by the deer tick (aka black-legged tick) which is the most common tick in Vermont. Lyme disease is endemic in Vermont, which means that it is extremely common. This still remains my least favorite tick-borne disease because the form that invades the kidneys has a 95% fatality rate. I hate seeing something cause death so reliably in young dogs. Lyme disease is caused by the Borrelia organism which is carried in ticks.
Lyme disease can cause fever, inappetence, and most common joint pain and swelling. We have also seen it cause heart disease, seizures, and of course kidney failure. The good news about Lyme disease (in dogs) is that most of our tick prevention works fast enough to kill the tick before it can be spread. The other good news is that the vaccine in dogs is very effective. This vaccine doesn’t prevent it (so it must be used with prevention) but it decreases the chance of joint disease and almost eliminates the risk of Lyme nephritis (kidney disease caused by Lyme disease.)
Ehrlichia
Ehrlichia is carried by the brown dog tick. Because these aren’t as common in Vermont as the deer tick, we don’t tend to see as much of it. There are several different species of it and the different species can be carried by different types of ticks as well. The most common symptom that we see is a bleeding disorder. This can be difficult to appreciate but can cause things like nosebleeds or small dots like bruising on dogs’ gums or bellies. We can also see changes in bloodwork.
Anaplasmosis
Anaplasmosis is becoming more and more common in our area. One of the main issues is that it can start spreading very quickly, so prevention is not guaranteed to stop a tick from spreading. This causes similar symptoms to Lyme disease: joint swelling and pain, fever, and loss of appetite. They very rarely can have neurologic signs as well. Anaplasmosis often causes no symptoms at all, and our test just lets us know if they have been exposed. There is another blood test that can tell us if it is already fought off or an active infection. This is very helpful because we then only need to treat active infections.
The best thing we can do to prevent these diseases is to use tick prevention. These now come in chews that are taken every 4 or 12 weeks, veterinary prescribed collars, or a liquid that goes on the back of their neck. During spring and fall, I actually combine two different types of prevention on one of my very tick-attracting dogs! These are safe and very effective in most cases. If you have any questions please make sure you speak to your veterinarian. We have a lot of options now and love to talk about how to keep ticks off your pets!
