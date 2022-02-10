There is no better time (for a strange veterinarian like myself) than Valentine’s Day to talk about heartworm disease. Some people think about cards and candy and love when people say that, but I think about hearts which leads me to think about heartworm disease.
Historically, Vermont has not been a heartworm hot spot. However, in the months of December, January and February I am personally treating seven dogs for heartworm. This is about the same number of dogs I have treated for heartworm in my entire veterinary career. That’s nothing to joke about. Several of those dogs hailed from the south, where we often pick up heartworms that they were previously infected with. But several of them have never left Vermont. The main takeaway is that they are here, they’re not uncommon and they’re no longer a far-fetched concept in this state.
Heartworm is carried and spread by mosquitoes. So certainly when we are in the dead of winter it isn’t likely to be spread. But, and this is a big but, mosquitos often move inside and can still live in the winter. If you have a basement, chances are you have seen your very own winter mosquitos. I treat my dogs year-round for four reasons.
First of all, if your dog tests positive while on year-round prevention (which, of course, is extremely rare) the company will pay for all treatment. Second of all, heartworm prevention also deworms, and since my dogs eat disgusting things I like having a regular deworming. This is especially important if your dogs are around smaller children or babies. Third, I don’t trust that I won’t have any indoor winter mosquitoes. And fourth, it’s much easier for me to remember to do something once a month than to take months off and have to remember when to start back up again.
When a mosquito bites your dog, they inject a larval stage of heartworm. This then migrates to the bloodstream and develops into an adult. Adult heartworms take up residence in, of course, the heart. These worms live in the heart. To me, even after all these years, this is horrifying. Actual worms living and wiggling and changing the shape and function of a dog’s heart is not something I can get on board with.
The test that we use tests for adult female worms. For this reason, if a dog has immature heartworm or a male they will test negative! We often see dogs that come up from southern climates and test negative upon departure/arrival and then test positive. This happens because the worms have time to mature. So these dogs were infected with juvenile states which then grew up.
The treatment protocol first involves making sure the dog is on monthly heartworm preventative. We want to make sure that we either kill the juveniles or get them as adults. We actually don’t do the medication to kill adults until two months after we diagnose them. This gives us a chance to prevent associated diseases and also make sure we aren’t losing baby worms to maturation.
We start a medication that helps decrease the associated inflammation. At this point, we often do chest x-rays which help us stage the disease. Thankfully most dogs that get diagnosed in Vermont are low grade if they have been getting a yearly screening. This means that treatment is more effective and lasting issues are less.
At 61 days we do an injection that kills adult worms. We hospitalize dogs for the day for this treatment. It is fairly caustic and can be painful, so I strongly believe in giving them some pain medication which helps relax them and make the process easier on them. We do the next injections (numbers 2 and 3) one month later.
The absolute hardest thing in my opinion is that we must restrict these guys from excercise. It is especially important after they receive the injections to kill the adult worms. This essentially means they are on strict cage rest for at least three months. It certainly depends on the dog, but I know in my dogs’ lives this would be torturous for us all. This is one part of why I want my dogs to never ever get heartworms. What can happen is that pieces of the dead worm can go through the bloodstream and act effectively as clots. This is much more likely when they have a burst of activity that causes the heart rate to increase. That means even the lowest grade possible requires this restriction, which is a huge bummer.
The good news about heartworm treatment is that it is fairly safe and effective. The bad news is that it is relatively expensive, involves worms in your dog’s heart, and takes a lot of crate rest which can be nearly impossible sometimes. The summary is that giving your dog a pill monthly to prevent it is far easier than the alternative!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.