Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Hopefully, your turkey is thawed, your house is clean (if you are having guests, a good reason not to) and your TV is set for football. I typically love Thanksgiving. In my ideal world I wake up and do some baking, then some eating, play with my animals, eat a little more, take a walk, and then watch football. That is truly one of my most perfect days. While we do a lot of sitting with our pets which they love, there is also a chaotic aspect to many Thanksgivings that we must keep in mind.
If you aren’t cognizant of the things that might happen to pets on Thanksgiving, there is a good possibility that we will be spending it together. I love your pets, I truly do, but I still prefer to spend this holiday with my own when possible.
Keep an eye on the turkey
Your dog is. They don’t care if hasn’t been cooked yet, still has a giblet pouch in there (mmmm) or weighs as much as them. They see it and they would love it. Your cat probably is watching too. The dogs may be working out a pay-off system as we speak. The cat gets a mouthful if they push it close enough to the edge for the dog to get. Once it is cooked and golden brown, glistening with butter, well, who can resist that?
Cooked poultry bones are very dangerous for pets to ingest. Cooking the bones makes them splinter when chewed. These splintered pieces travel through the gastrointestinal tract scraping and poking as they go. At the least, they cause GI upset, at the most they can rupture the intestines and cause life-threatening infections. Once they are swallowed we have to do our best to manage the issue. While we can have pets throw up some things, these bones are just as dangerous in the other direction.
Keep the turkey well out of reach of any pets. While uncooked turkeys aren’t as harmful, it will still cause quite a bit of GI upset and pets will have some trouble passing all those bones. The amount of salt on turkeys before cooking is too much for animals. Importantly, you will not have the time to brine and bake a second turkey while you are at the vet’s office. I can accomplish a lot of things while I’m at work, but unless you want me to cook it in my work microwave we won’t get that done.
Bread dough expands A LOT
Think of how much bread dough rises, then imagine how much it will expand in an animal’s stomach. Even a small amount of dough can expand to almost the entire capacity of the stomach, which causes great discomfort. A stomach provides a warm, dark environment which is perfect for dough rising. This can cause pains, intestinal blockage and even movement of the stomach out of where it belongs (which means a dangerous, expensive surgery).
Additionally, the breakdown products of the yeast in the stomach ferment into an alcohol. Animals’ livers lack some enzymes that ours have, so they are not able to process alcohol effectively or safely. Alcohol absorption can cause irreversible liver damage.
Drunk pets aren’t cute
I must preface by saying that I’m in the camp who don’t think drunk humans are usually that cute either, but though pets are cuter in general, nothing makes me upset like a pet who has been fed alcohol. Dogs and cats cannot process alcohol the way humans (or horses) can, so even a small amount can cause liver failure. People sometimes think it is funny to see their pets stumbling after taking a few laps of beer, but the amusement ends with an emergency vet bill. Unless you have gotten your pet a lucrative beer sponsor who can pay all their bills to help their liver recover, skip the alcohol.
Fats aren’t just bad for models
Dogs are very susceptible to pancreatitis when they eat rich, fatty foods. Instead of simply taking a post-meal nap, they become very ill and usually require treatment with intravenous fluids, days of hospitalization, and pain medication.
Pancreatitis can cause serious problems if left untreated, and inflammation in the pancreas can lead to other abdominal issues. If you notice an empty gravy boat on the floor or a stick of butter missing, let your vet know right away. Cooked turkey skin, stuffing, potatoes with butter and the like are all dangerous. If diet plans wouldn’t approve, neither will your dog’s pancreas.
Holidays are stressful
Luckily for our pets, they don’t have in-laws or large extended families to worry about during the holidays. But they do pick up on our stress. Many pets also get very stressed by the constant doorbell, strangers coming and going, and loud noises in the house. Not to mention the plates of food everywhere that aren’t for them. While some pets thrive on being adored by new people, many become anxious when their routine and home are upended.
If your pet is prone to anxiety around lots of people, create a space away from the center of the action where they feel safe and can escape. Watch young children and instruct them on proper pet interactions if they are not aware; the way young children talk and move is novel to many animals and can be frightening. Dog bites towards children usually arise from situations that make them uncomfortable, rather than a typically aggressive dog. Pay close attention to kids interacting with new pets, because the ER is much less fun than the vet’s office. It takes five times as long and you don’t have friendly vets and techs there. Kids often want to grab things away from dogs, push off their backs, not let them take the nose-high cookie from their hand or share their water bowl. For dogs that aren’t used to kids, these are high-stress situations. This isn’t the fault of the dog, we need to be paying close attention when our dogs are in positions to guard something delicious.
It IS alright to give your pets Thanksgiving treats
Pets can have pumpkin, small amounts of cooked boneless turkey, some mashed potato free of butter, green beans or other vegetables. The key is moderation. While it is difficult to moderate ourselves when faced with a feast, we can thankfully control how much our pets get. They are not able to conceptualize the day, so a little piece of turkey and a few green beans will probably make their week. A family walk and time on the couch watching football is most dog’s dream day, so we don’t need to overcompensate with too much food. When you do add more treats than you should, cut back their food a little bit to compensate.
Our pets have mastered the art of being thankful EVERY day for all the small joys, so just take some time to pet, walk and watch football with them. A huge bowl of treats is nice, but it is better to keep them healthy and happy with some quality time instead.
