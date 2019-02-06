February is pet dental health month. Dentals often get overlooked for many reasons. However, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t of the utmost importance. There is a very high chance that I’ve talked to you about it in the clinic, or that your veterinarian has. Although it may not be my favorite procedure, it is one that can most quickly restore your pet to a happier, healthier, less hurting version of themselves, which we can all appreciate.
Dental health in our pets is about much more than stinky breath. While bad mouth odor certainly affects us, poor dental health affects your pet in many more ways. My dogs often have bad breath, but just as often I can trace it to something gross they have eaten. This isn’t wonderful, but is different than ongoing bad breath caused by tartar. Most pets have started to develop dental disease by the age of 3. A 3 year old is still barely out of pet childhood. That is very young, especially for cats. We don’t typically think of young animals having dental issues, but intervening early can make all the difference.
The most common statement I get is that you never used to brush your pet’s teeth or get their teeth cleaned. The truth is that we know more about it now, and also, genetics play an enormous role in dental health. A labrador or german shepherd may never need a dental cleaning in its life, while there is rarely a chihuahua or yorkie that won’t need multiple. It isn’t just size based, though smaller dogs do tend to have worse teeth. Greyhounds need a lot of dental care, and they are plenty big.
I like to start talking about dental health early in breeds that are predisposed to it, but the truth is that everyone benefits from at-home dental care (except maybe us owners in the short term.) People are often under the misconception that pets’ teeth stay clean on their own from chewing.
This is unfortunately rarely the case. Even most “dental chews” don’t get the effects that we need by themselves, and most are designed to go hand in hand with brushing. Pets definitely don’t get a benefit to their teeth from their dry kibble unless it has been specially designed for dental health (these you will get from your veterinarian’s office.)
Have you ever seen your pets vomit? If you haven’t, you deserve an award. If you have, you have seen that most of their kibble remains whole even after they supposedly chewed it. Cats take 0-1 bite on average, while a few dogs chew a couple times (on a good day.) Even the chews designed for teeth cleaning can only do so much, and on their own often aren’t enough.
For this reason, at-home brushing is the best bet. Your vet will help you determine mouth health on their annual exam. Sometimes we need to do a cleaning before to get a “clean slate,” while sometimes if you start you can make a big difference with at-home cleaning alone.
In an ideal world, we would brush teeth every day. In the real world, I aim for weekly, though in pets prone to dental disease the more you get in the better off they will be. The bacterial film that lives on teeth contributes to other diseases that seem very far removed. For example, a type of heart disease is often caused by an excess of bacteria that have traveled from the mouth. These bacteria can also contribute to other diseases, like kidney and liver. In my opinion, if we can take a few minutes out of the day to help decrease diseases with serious consequences, why not? You can brush teeth or apply dental gel while watching TV, grooming, putting collars on or anything else. Once you get into a routine, the few minutes rarely get in your way.
Later this month I will talk about the ins and outs of dentals, why they take so long and why being under anesthesia saves time, pain and money in the end.
