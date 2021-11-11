We have had dentals after dentals lately. This is the first week we had a tooth break which gave me time to think about and talk about it. Dental health is so often overlooked but is so important to general health and how our pets feel.
There are several things that tend to turn owners away from dental cleanings, which I will discuss. The first is that people don’t like putting pets under anesthesia. Next week I will discuss anesthesia in depth because it is also very important. Today I will just talk about WHY we need it for dentals.
One of the most important things that we do in pet dentals is probe the teeth. This helps us look for pockets which means the gum has pulled away from the tooth. This can be the cause or result of an infection but gives a direct throughway to bacteria to move down into the tooth root. When we find pockets on teeth during probing it tells us that we have an unhealthy tooth and a tooth that certainly needs an x-ray. Probing involves sticking a small metal instrument with a measuring guide on it between the gum and tooth. Suffice it to say, our pets don’t enjoy this being done to each tooth on both sides if they are awake.
Dental radiographs (x-rays) are also very important to tooth health assessment. You’ve probably had the little dental plate put in your cheek while you have to bite down and hold extremely still for your radiograph. Imagine putting a sensor that costs thousands of dollars inside a dog’s mouth and asking them to hold perfectly still while awake? There is just no way. Not only would dentals cost 5 times as much because we would need to replace sensors daily, but even the most perfectly behaved dog would struggle mightily with this request!
One of the most important parts of cleaning teeth is scaling between the gum line and the tooth. This involves an ultrasonic cleaner that helps remove plaque that gathers at the gumline. This is actually the main source of plaque on our pet’s teeth. Have you ever noticed that when you see a brown/green/gray gunk on your pet’s tooth that it never ever starts at the bottom and moves up? It is always worse and more concentrated at the gumline. This is why we will often see nonanesthetic dentals fail and dogs develop serious dental disease even if the teeth don’t look bad!
Another deterrent is cost. Unfortunately, dental cleanings are very involved so the cost is higher. We first put the pet under anesthesia (which I’ll discuss in depth next week.) Once they are under anesthesia we scale the teeth, which removes all tarter with an ultrasonic scaler. This is essentially the same way that human teeth are cleaned! Once the teeth are cleaned we probe gingival depth to make sure there are no pockets where the tooth is detached. We then take radiographs so that we can assess the tooth and root health of each tooth.
Surprisingly teeth can have extra roots, fewer roots, and crooked roots! None of this is possible to know without dental radiographs. A tooth may also look good on the surface, but have a diseased or broken root that is only visible under the surface. Based on dental radiographs we decide if we need to do a surgical extraction or not. Extracting teeth is no easy process. The phrase “like pulling teeth” came about for a reason! It is hard to take out teeth correctly, and then they all must be checked with dental x-rays to make sure that the root was completely extracted.
Once all extractions are finished we polish the teeth. This helps seal the surface of the tooth so that plaque has a harder time forming in the future. Dental cleaning should be followed up with at-home care. Most dogs are pretty amenable to this, but any pets who don’t just need routine cleaning more often. The great thing about cleaning teeth before they are terrible is that the cleanings are less expensive, faster, and less likely to involve oral extractions. There is no great alternative to brushing. We would all love a chewy bone that helps, but they just don’t exist. A good list of our best second choices can be found at VOHC.org (Veterinary Oral Health Council.)
So don’t write off that “doggy breath” as normal, and listen when your vet tells you it is time for a cleaning!
