Since we talked about diabetes last week, what better to talk about now than Thanksgiving?! Yes, we have an entire week left, but we all know it takes a week to prepare for this holiday. I love Thanksgiving. I love baking, eating, walking, and football. Is there anything better than waking up and baking, eating, walking and repeating? I also love seeing friends and family, but (shh, don’t tell them) I could have that day with just my animals (and baby) and be happy. While we do a lot of sitting with our pets which they love, there is also a chaotic aspect to many Thanksgivings that we must keep in mind.
If you don’t keep in mind the possible things that could go wrong, they are more likely to go wrong. I am sure that you love your vet and the feeling is likely mutual, but there are better days to see them. It may seem like a good excuse to escape if family drama is overwhelming you, but just take the dog for a walk instead,
Keep track of the turkey. Your pets are. They don’t care if it hasn’t been cooked yet, still has a giblet pouch in there (mmmmm) or weighs as much as them. They see it, smell it and would love it in their belly. Cats cover the high counters and love knocking things off. Dogs love it when food is knocked on the floor for them. Once it is cooked and golden brown, glistening with butter, well, who can resist that?
Cooked poultry bones are very dangerous for pets to ingest. Cooking the bones makes them splinter when chewed. These splintered pieces travel through the gastrointestinal tract scraping and poking as they go. At best, they cause GI upset; at worst, they can rupture the intestines and cause life-threatening infections.
Keep the turkey well out of reach of any pets. While uncooked turkeys aren’t as harmful, it will still cause quite a bit of GI upset, and pets will have some trouble passing all those bones. The amount of salt on turkeys before cooking is too much for animals. Importantly, you will not have the time to brine and bake a second turkey while you are at the vet’s office. I can accomplish a lot of things while I’m at work, but unless you want me to cook it in my work microwave we won’t get that done.
Bread dough expands A LOT — Think of how much bread dough rises, then imagine how much it will expand in an animal’s stomach. Even a small amount of dough can expand to almost the entire capacity of the stomach, which causes great discomfort. A stomach provides a warm, dark environment that is perfect for dough rising. This can cause pains, intestinal blockage and even movement of the stomach out of where it belongs (which is a dangerous, expensive surgery).
Additionally, the breakdown products of the yeast in the stomach ferment into alcohol. Animals’ livers lack some enzymes that ours have, so they are not able to process alcohol effectively or safely. Alcohol absorption can cause irreversible liver damage. Which leads me to remind you.... Don’t give pets alcohol.
I must preface by saying that I’m in the camp who don’t think drunk humans are usually that cute either, but at least they chose that. Dogs and cats cannot process alcohol the way humans (or horses) can, so even a small amount can cause liver failure. People sometimes think it is funny to see their pets stumbling after taking a few laps of beer, but the amusement ends with an emergency vet bill. Unless you have gotten your pet a lucrative beer sponsor who can pay all their bills to help their liver recover, skip the alcohol.
Fat doesn’t just cause waistband problems.
Dogs are very susceptible to pancreatitis when they eat rich, fatty foods. Instead of simply taking a post-meal nap and undoing a button, they become very ill and usually require treatment with intravenous fluids, days of hospitalization and pain medication.
Pancreatitis can cause serious problems if left untreated, and inflammation in the pancreas can lead to other abdominal issues. If you notice an empty gravy boat on the floor or a stick of butter missing, let your vet know right away. Cooked turkey skin, stuffing, potatoes with butter and the like are all dangerous. If diet plans wouldn’t approve, neither will your dog’s pancreas.
The holidays are stressful!
Luckily for our pets, they don’t have in-laws or cleaning to worry about on holidays. But they do pick up on our stress. Many pets also get very stressed by the constant doorbell, strangers coming and going, and loud noises in the house. Not to mention the plates of food everywhere that aren’t for them. While some pets thrive on being adored by new people, many become anxious when their routine and home are upended.
If your pet is prone to anxiety around lots of people, create a space away from the center of the action where they feel safe and can escape. Watch young children and instruct them on proper pet interactions if they are not aware; the way young children talk and move is novel to many animals and can be frightening. Dog bites towards children usually arise from situations that make them uncomfortable, rather than a typically aggressive dog. Pay close attention to kids interacting with new pets, because the ER is much less fun than the vet’s office.
Kids often want to grab things away from dogs, push off their backs, not give them the cookie from their hand or share their water bowl. My baby tries to put the dogs’ feet in his mouth any time they stay still enough. For dogs that aren’t used to kids, these are high-stress situations. This isn’t the fault of the dog, we need to be paying close attention when our dogs are in positions to guard something delicious.
It IS alright to give your pets some Thanksgiving treats.
Pets can have pumpkin, small amounts of cooked boneless turkey, some mashed potato free of butter, green beans or other vegetables. The key is moderation. While it is difficult to moderate ourselves when faced with a feast, we can thankfully control how much our pets get. They are thankful to have a day with you. A family walk and time on the couch watching football is most dogs’ dream day, so we don’t need to overcompensate with too much food. When you do add more treats than you should, cut back their food a little bit to balance.
Our pets have mastered the art of being thankful EVERY day for all the small joys, so just take some time to pet, walk and watch football with them. A huge bowl of treats is nice, but it is better to keep them healthy and happy with some quality time instead.
