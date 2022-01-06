Time for a weight loss article! And the great thing about this one is that I can roll it in with resolutions. So instead of me just blabbering on about weight, we can make it part of a weight loss/fitness resolution if you made one. If you didn’t, that’s great too. I also didn’t. I also don’t care that much about your resolution (can I admit that?) unless it ties your pet in as well. But if I can tack a resolution for them onto yours, I surely will take advantage.
The truth is that pet weight matters. I can’t and won’t tell you much about human weight, because again, I don’t actually care about human weight or fitness. I keep my dogs in excellent shape, but the same cannot always be said for me. There are some things we know about pet weight that is important. I’ll mostly talk about that next week, but I will give you some highlights.
Pets that are at an ideal body condition live 20% longer. That usually equates to years. Years is a long time. They are at less risk for arthritis, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes which will mean those extra years have a better chance of being more enjoyable. I will say a lean body weight isn’t a fix-all. We see plenty of pets that are lean with cancer and other issues. However, my feeling is that if we can decrease the risk of something I’m going to do it. This is, after all, what I spend most of my days doing.
The nice thing about having a resolution partner is that it makes it far easier. Studies show that if you have a partner, it makes keeping your goals easier. Having a human partner is also great, but having a pet partner is fantastic. First of all, they are always where you need them to be.
There is no complicated meeting up. Second, they are always ready to roll. Even my older dog who is getting lazier in her old age gets really excited and pumps it up when I talk about going for a walk. Finally, our pets don’t judge us. If we get really excited and want to jog for an hour, they’re excited too. If we are feeling slow and out of shape, they just sniff extra and don’t care.
Often our “weight loss” goals revolve around eating better. This isn’t such a problem for our pets, since we control their food. But, and this is a big but, we give too many treats. I can’t tell you the number of overweight pets I see who do nothing except cut out treats and achieve weight loss. It isn’t so easy in every case (just like with people), but we can often make huge strides by eliminating grocery store treats, marrow bones, and the equivalent. We tend not to pay attention to calories in our pets, but adding all of these up can make a huge difference.
Let’s face it, by February our resolutions are a distant memory. There is just so much going on that it’s impossible to keep up with one more thing. The benefit of throwing our pets in is that in my experience, it’s easier to keep on track when their health is in your hands. Make a goal-either a target weight or target amount of exercise and put them on the calendar. You can do an add-up for a week or a daily/every other day mark to help keep you accountable. I like the every other day plan, because of life. If it is extra rainy or cold one day you can skip it and make it up the next day.
You can make a matching reasonable health goal to go along with your pet’s. The nice thing is that you likely won’t even need to track yours if you track theirs! If you have an exercise goal and you stick to the one you made for your dog, yours will be automatic. This will help drop your guilt out of it and you’ll see the progress in your dog.
Your veterinarian is always ready to help you with a diet plan for your pet, just ask! We may need to see your pet so we can help you evaluate their current body condition versus where we want them to be. I generally have lots of tips for ways to exercise dogs and cats as well as replacing treats with low-calorie options so your pet doesn’t have to plot against you.
In my upcoming articles, I’ll talk about all of these things. For now, set a realistic resolution for your pet and start getting to work!
