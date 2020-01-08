My vet hasn’t mentioned that my dog needs to lose weight, but I think she does. How do I know?
Well, congratulations on paying attention. Your vet is either less thorough or nicer than I am. I am betting it is the latter. The truth is that some vets don’t like telling people that their pets are overweight because people usually don’t want to hear it. We have enough bad news for people, and often vets don’t like to add to it.
I talk about it often not really because I’m not nice, but because it is actually one of the things we can do to improve the length and quality of our pets’ lives. In a way, it is hard because it takes self control and they have trained us, but in another way, it is easy because it doesn’t take much time or money.
Purina has a BCS chart that is easily accessed online. This stands for Body Condition Score.
This is graded by some out of 9, and some out of 5. The Purina chart grades out of 9 (as do I), and an ideal is 4 or 5. They have good pictures that can be very helpful for dogs and cats. We want to be able to easily feel their ribs but only see the last one or two. If you have a fluffy dog, of course, you may not be able to see anything! It is also harder to see ribs on cats, but they should still be felt. You want to also be able to easily feel (this means light pressure like a pat, not pushing hard in search of bones through fat) the spines along the back and the top of the pelvis. When you view your pet from the side, their waist should tuck up behind their ribs. When you view them from the top, their waist should tuck in from the sides.
If you think that your dog needs to lose weight, chances are you are right. Most of us err in the other direction. Go ahead and look at the weight guide and see where you want to get to. Since each dog weighs a different amount, there is no “standard” weight per BCS point. Your veterinarian can help you determine an ideal weight, or you can just aim for slow weight loss then stop when your dog is a perfect 4-5!
My cat hates exercise and only sleeps. I am not sure how to help him lose weight.
I always say that recognizing the issues is the first and most important step. Cats are much, much harder to reach weight goals with. You can’t just pop a leash on and get walking for the large majority of cats. Since they tend to be smarter, it only makes sense that they would challenge us a little more.
Most cats love chase games. If you find the right toy to attach at the end of a string to pull (or on a stick and string to bounce) most cats can be enticed into play. They won’t usually stick with it forever, so it may need to be a few short times a day. Many cats will also chase kibble down a hallway or staircase. This can help work off his calories while he eats them!
For the extra-Garfieldeque cat you may just need to put them on a diet. There are special veterinary weight loss foods that help decrease calories while still helping them feel full. The hard part is that most cats who are overweight should not free feed. This means they can’t just have food left out, they must eat measured out meals. There are great feeders that can help with this if you aren’t home (or awake) to do it.
