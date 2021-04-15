So now we are moving on to dog vaccines. All vaccines are important, but since our dogs are out and about more often than most cats, they become especially important. In addition, several of the diseases that we vaccinate dogs against are fatal in many cases. So these vaccines don’t just help their lives, they can literally save them.
I talked about rabies last week because it is a vaccine we do for cats, ferrets, horses, (some) humans, and dogs. It is the only vaccine that is mandated by law for all pets. Rabies is fatal if contracted by people (always) and is spread by wildlife (and unvaccinated pets), mainly bats and raccoons. Dogs are especially at risk since they tend to be less choosy about which wildlife they investigate, and the wildlife most likely to be approached by dogs are also the most likely to not be in their right minds. That raccoon won’t be snarling and foaming at the mouth, it may just be a little bit less aware of predators, venturing in a place that isn’t normal or out at an atypical time of day.
Distemper/Parvo CombosParvovirus often causes fatal gastrointestinal signs and immune system failures. Parvo is fatal in many cases and is expensive and labor-intensive to treat. We see this most commonly in puppies since their immune systems are still developing. Puppies need to get a booster of parvo every 3-4 weeks until they are at least 16 weeks old. However, parvovirus can also occur in older dogs that have had vaccine lapses, especially those that see many other dogs (dog park frequent flyers.) Parvo is more common in other areas of the country (where dogs are vaccinated less) but is still very important everywhere. We occasionally see vaccine non-responders, which means a dog can be up to date, but not have a sufficient immune system response. This can happen with any vaccine and any dog but is most commonly seen in parvovirus.
Distemper virus is canine-specific and carried in Vermont usually by foxes. It is very common in other places and is seen commonly in shelter puppies from the south who did not have adequately vaccinated mothers. We saw a big surge of distemper during the rescue efforts from Texas. So while it isn’t near the top of our most diagnosed diseases we still know to watch for it. While the distemper vaccine will not change their temper or temperament, it is an important disease to prevent. Distemper can cause serious neurologic disease and often leads to death.
LymeThe Lyme vaccine is becoming considered core in certain areas of the country, including Vermont. I recommend Lyme vaccination to any dog that goes outside. Contrary to popular myths, this does not increase the incidence or cause Lyme disease. It also can be given after a dog has tested positive for Lyme disease and even after they have been symptomatic. Like the flu vaccine, it doesn’t completely prevent Lyme disease. It does decrease the severity of diseases and essentially eliminates Lyme nephritis, which is the form that goes to the kidneys and is usually fatal. It should be given in conjunction with tick prevention for the most effective protection against ticks and all the diseases they carry.
LeptospirosisLeptospirosis is a type of bacteria that is found in groundwater and spread to dogs. It is transmitted in the urine of many types of animals, including deer, rats, squirrels, pigs, and livestock. This is a yearly vaccine after the initial two-part series and should be started in dogs over 4 months of age. Surprisingly, leptospirosis is extremely common in small dogs who dwell in cities as well. This tells us that it spread efficiently by rats, so you don’t have to have a big field dog to get leptospirosis. Although leptospirosis is thankfully not endemic in our area (which means that it is not extremely common), it is difficult to treat and can be deadly. We still see several cases a year so we are not free from worry in Vermont.
Kennel CoughDogs that are boarded, go to daycare, go to the groomers, or are social (dog parks, walks where they see other dogs) should get this. It is another vaccine that doesn’t prevent disease but lessens the severity and chances of getting it. If your dog only sees you we don’t worry, and perhaps more than any other disease this is one we can accurately eliminate risk if our dogs don’t ever socialize.
There are certain immune conditions that change our vaccination plans, which will be carefully managed by your veterinarian anyways. At my clinic, we often spread vaccines out. This isn’t actually a ploy to see your dog more (though an added benefit!) but some studies show a more robust immune response when given in this manner. If you are uncomfortable or have questions about vaccines, we are always happy to talk. The ultimate choice is the owners, but we are always happy to educate on why we recommend what and when we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.