So it seems like the weather is extra weird lately. Each week we have one frigid day where I need every single piece of clothes that I own and one warm day where it feels like spring. That leaves us with lots of ice! Dogs are often more adaptable than humans, but I find this weather is wearing on our dogs too. I’m going to talk about a few things to watch out for and what to do about it.
Changing water
drinking
We are getting frequent calls about pets drinking more and then lots less. To some degree, this is normal because our pets have to change hydration needs as the weather swings. However, some of it can be a bit of a shock, especially for our kitties. Cats have a much more delicate hydration status than dogs and their kidneys tend to be a little bit less forgiving on dehydrated days. The other issue is that it can be hard to figure out how much everyone is drinking. If you have multiple pets this gets even harder. You run your furnace a lot and the water dries out, the woodstove steals humidity, the warm weather means less water is gone but not necessarily to drinking.
One easy way to monitor cat urination is to watch the box. This can also be hard with multiple cats but should give you an idea of if someone is drinking drastically more or less. Keep track of how much your dog is going out. Dogs are a little bit easier to moderate because very often you can add water to their food. If you notice less dog water is gone or extra dark urine in the snow, go ahead and add some water to their food to increase their hydration.
Slipping on ice
This is something we have gotten a ton of issues with lately! If you’re used to jumping off the porch and one day it is 50, then the next day you are slipping onto the frozen ground with a thin sheet of snow it is hard. This is extra difficult for our wild, excited dogs. My dog goes flying off the porch each morning. So far he has been able to ride out the slides without issue, but I keep preparing myself for a hurt neck or leg.
If your dog goes flying off the porch and then seems sore, it is always best to give your veterinarian a call. The faster we can evaluate them and get them started on anti-inflammatories, the faster they will heal. These can be easy things like sprains or strains, or harder things like torn cruciate ligaments. Some will heal fast with simple intervention and some need a little bit more.
We get tempted to just “wait it out” and see if they improve. This is reasonable to do for an evening or overnight, but much longer than that and the pain starts to inhibit healing. They tense themselves which throws off other muscle use. We all (mostly?) know well that you may hurt one knee, but soon the opposite hip and then your back hurts and soon you feel like your whole body is a mess. Not only does this stuff delay healing, but we don’t want our pups to be in extra pain when we can intervene.
Weight gain
So we will all face it, this weather is hard for exercise. It is icy and cold, then warm and muddy. It is hard to motivate and your outfit from yesterday won’t work today. Our dogs are getting out less. It is understandable and fine. They will get through this late winter just like we will. But, there is a good chance they need less food or treats during this time period. Lots of our dog friends are packing on the pounds lately, which tells me that they never read my new years resolution article. Feel free to read it out loud to them right before you start their diet.
Before we know it the birds will be chirping, the sun will be warmer and these woes will be a thing of the past!
