Dylan Flood
Spend time with family, eat corn beef and cabbage and make sure to wear green. Instill the family heritage because of being 95 percent Irish.
Tj Lacz
Make corn beef and cabbage with my wife and kids.
Mark Bermudez
Go out with family and have dinner and then rent movies and watch as a family.
Patricia Perry
I am not Irish so we don’t really do anything special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.