Although the weather is turning cooler much faster than I’d like, I have to say it’s my favorite time of year. Over the past few weeks I’ve picked peaches, plums, pears, raspberries and apples at local orchards and while visiting home in Connecticut. Meanwhile, in my backyard garden, it’s a nonstop harvest of tomatoes, peppers, beans, kale, basil, celery, chard, leeks and summer and winter squash.
There is so much amazing produce to eat these days, it’s insane. But since we can’t eat all of it fresh, I’ve been busy canning everything from plum preserves to zucchini relish. If you haven’t seen me in a while, it’s probably because I’m only leaving the house to go to work and buy more canning jars.
Luckily, my other half is here to prevent me from preserving absolutely everything. She wants to enjoy a few of these foods while they’re fresh, and I guess I can’t blame her for that. While I’m focused on hoarding everything for our increasingly long winters, she helps remind me to stop and take the time to enjoy what we have right now.
Peaches are one of her favorite fruits, and I wanted to bake her something that allowed the freshness of the peaches to stand out. Crisps are a good way to do exactly that, especially with stone fruits and apples. While it’s a reliable dessert that’s always a quick option, I wanted to try something a little different.
For some reason I found myself thinking about zucchini bread. I thought about how with zucchini bread, you can eat the bread and never know that there was zucchini in it unless someone told you. I was looking for the exact opposite. Banana bread is a little better in highlighting the banana, because the flavor of the fruit at least comes through, if not chunks of banana itself.
Which made me wonder, why isn’t peach bread a thing? I don’t think I’ve ever seen one, yet I thought it made a lot of sense. Juicy peaches could potentially help to keep the bread moist — often a failing of most banana and zucchini breads — and if chopped small and folded in towards the end of mixing, the peach could remain distinguishable with every slice. Or, I could be wrong and the peaches would produce too much liquid and make the bread completely mushy. Only one way to find out.
I used the banana bread recipe in “The America’s Test Kitchen Cooking School Cookbook” as a starting point. I like this recipe because it has you measure the liquid produced by the bananas and reduce it until there’s just the right amount. I figured the same approach would work when replacing the bananas with peaches.
Almonds are a nice pairing for peaches, so I used almond extract in the bread instead of the usual vanilla. Then I quickly glazed some almonds in maple syrup and poured it over the top after baking.
Peach almond bread
makes: 1 loaf of bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 ¼ pounds ripe peaches, pitted and chopped
8 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
¾ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
½ cup almonds, chopped
3 tablespoons maple syrup
Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Spray or coat a 9x5-inch loaf pan with oil and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Put ¾ of the chopped peaches in a bowl, cover, and microwave until soft, about 5 minutes. Reserve the remaining peaches for now.
Strain the cooked peaches, pressing with a spoon to extract as much liquid as you can. You need about ¼ cup, so if you have more than that, simmer the peach juice in a small pan until reduced. This also helps to concentrate the peach flavor in the bread.
Return the peaches to their bowl and stir the ¼ cup of peach juice back in. Use a potato masher to mash up the fruit with the juice. Add the butter, eggs, brown sugar and almond extract and whisk until smooth. Gently stir the peach mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in the remaining chopped peaches.
Place in the oven to bake for 50 – 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. While the bread bakes, toast the almonds in a small pan over low heat. After five minutes of toasting, pour the maple syrup in and continue to cook, stirring often, until the syrup has reduced, about five minutes. When the bread is done, remove it from the oven, pour the maple almonds over top and allow to fully cool before slicing.
