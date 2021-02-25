Imagine you create something so good that people name it after you. But then, you get into an argument, and someone takes your creation away and changes its name on you. As the decades pass, your creation lives on, yet you go forgotten.
That’s the dramatized backstory of a dish called Lobster Newberg. In 1876, wealthy sea captain Ben Wenberg brought the idea to the famous Delmonico restaurant in New York City, where they soon added it to the menu. The decadent dish, made with lobster, cream, butter, sherry, eggs, and cayenne, was a hit. But after a falling out between the captain and the Delmonico brothers, the restaurant took it off the menu. The dish later returned due to popular demand, yet went from being known as “Lobster Wenberg” to “Lobster Newberg,” a witty anagram of the original.
Lobster Newberg remains somewhat popular today, and that’s kind of a bummer for Ben Wenberg. Or maybe that’s just the nature of recipes; we’re continually adapting them over time, and we don’t always know who created them. It’s hard even to say if Wenberg actually came up with the recipe himself or if he picked up the idea somewhere along his sea travels. And then the restaurant’s chefs likely made some tweaks to their liking. How we now know the dish probably varies even more, though the basic idea behind it prevails.
There’s something about cream and seafood that works so well together. It’s why Lobster Newberg and others, like clam chowder, will never cease to be classics. Of course, by clam chowder, I’m referring to New England Clam Chowder — the only one that matters.
Aside from lobsters and clam, white fish, shrimp, and crab also pair nicely with cream. No matter the dish, the richness of dairy adds a luxuriousness to the seafood that truly elevates even the most inexpensive varieties. If lobster isn’t within your budget, it almost doesn’t matter. Just add some more cream and butter, and just about any seafood will eventually melt in your mouth.
That’s the idea behind this soup, inspired by the Lobster Newberg and adapted from Rachael Ray’s recipe. Lobster Newberg wasn’t a soup, but I much prefer it as one. You can use any combination of seafood here. I like cod and shrimp, which are both affordable and practical for everyday home cooking.
The soup retains its original inspiration’s flavors, with the cream, butter, and sherry being vital components. The Old Bay seasoning is a perfect complement and worth a purchase if you don’t already have some on hand. Old Bay comes from Maryland, where they know a thing or two about seafood, and it includes paprika, black pepper, celery salt, cayenne, and even some cinnamon and ginger. I used to think it unnecessary, but I’ve since given in and don’t regret keeping a jar in my pantry.
I round out the soup with additional vegetables by increasing the celery and potatoes and adding in mushrooms. The nice thing is that this soup doesn’t take long to cook, and it makes a ton.
Seafood Newburg Soup
makes about 6 servings
1 pound potatoes
3 stalks celery
8 ounces white mushrooms
1 yellow onion
4 scallions
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons butter
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, plus more for serving
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 1/2 pounds cod or other white fish
3 tbsp flour
1/4 cup dry sherry
3 cups vegetable broth
3 cups half and half or cream
Toast, for serving
Peel and chop the potatoes. Roughly chop the celery, mushrooms, onion, and scallions. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. When the butter has melted, add the vegetables, bay leaf, salt, and Old Bay and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
While the vegetables cook, chop the shrimp and fish into bite-sized pieces. Sprinkle the flour over the pan and stir to coat. Cook for about a minute, then add in the sherry and cook a minute more. Add the broth and seafood. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 7 minutes until the fish and shrimp are cooked through. Stir in the cream and heat through. Discard the bay leaf.
Serve the soup topped with the scallions, a side of toast, and a sprinkle of Old Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.