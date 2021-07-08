Summer is here, and gatherings are back on. That means you’re going to need to bring something to share with those family and friends you haven’t seen so much of lately. And since it’s been a while, it better be good.
I’ve got a pasta salad recipe for you that checks all the boxes. It’s easy, customizable, and won’t go bad on you if it sits out in the heat. You also don’t have to do any cooking. Perfect, right?
Pasta salad is a classic American side dish, and I have to say, I’ve never really cared for it. Many pasta salads are full of mayonnaise and other things I find weird, like black olives. Even worse is when someone dumps in a can of tuna. Then it all sits out in the sun at the family barbecue like a stinking fly beacon.
I’m finally ready to give pasta salad another chance. Of course, in a completely different way. For me, the key to a decent pasta salad (or most cooking) is incorporating freshness, texture, and flavor. Because pasta is bland on its own, you need to build in components with character and interest.
I start by incorporating some fresh vegetables, including red onion and bell pepper. I toss in some sundried tomatoes that add complexity to a dish that is typically anything but complex. Chickpeas are included for a little protein and substance. And because everything is better with cheese, there’s also feta. But more on that in just a second.
All this is tossed together in a fresh pesto made with arugula, cashews, and garlic: no gloopy mayo here, folks. Instead, the pesto is light and refreshing. It makes this dish feel like it came right out of the garden, whether or not you even have a garden.
Alright, so the thing about the feta, and it’s totally optional, is that it’s not real. I made fake-out feta using tofu. I like this idea because it makes this dish dairy-free, and when you’re bringing something to a party, you never know everyone’s diet preferences. For me, it’s just easier to assume someone can’t have dairy or can’t have gluten. If gluten is a concern, it easy to use gluten-free pasta here, too.
I actually brought this dish to a family get-together a few weeks ago, where no one is vegan, and surprisingly, there were no comments about the fake feta. Either they knew and didn’t care (doubt it), or they couldn’t tell the difference.
The feta is made by cutting tofu into small pieces or crumbles and tossing it in a mixture of cider vinegar, salt, nutritional yeast, onion powder, oil, and oregano. You let it sit in the fridge to marinate for a while to acquire that salty, briny flavor.
And you know what? It’s actually delicious. I can certainly tell it’s not feta, but it’s something I would eat regardless. You only need about half of the feta that the recipe makes, so you can either add more or save the rest for another use. It’s excellent on a garden salad or added to tacos. That said, you can definitely skip this bit of the recipe and get yourself some real feta, which I also love.
You’ll notice I also cut the cheese from the pesto, though you can easily replace the nutritional yeast with Parmesan if you prefer. I always change up my pesto ingredients, so if you have another nut aside from cashews you’d like to use, such as walnuts, pecans, or even sunflower seeds, go for it. You can replace the arugula with basil, parsley, mint, spinach, kale, or a mix of any herbs or greens.
Vegan Pesto
Pasta Salad
Serves 6-8 as a side
For the feta:
1 pack extra firm tofu
2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons olive oil
For the pesto:
2 cups arugula
¼ cup cashews 1 clove garlic
3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 tablespoons olive oil
For the salad:
½ pound of elbows, shells, penne, or other pasta
1 can chickpeas
1 small red onion
1 bell pepper
1/3 cup sundried tomatoes
Start with the feta. Drain the tofu, cut it into ¼ inch thick slices, and spread them out on a clean kitchen towel. Place another towel on top, then something heavy like a cast iron pan, and let the tofu drain while you prep the rest of the recipe. This will allow the tofu to absorb more flavor.
Combine the remaining feta ingredients in a container or dish. When you’ve let the tofu drain for hopefully at least 15 minutes, cut the slices into small cubes (however big you prefer is fine), then toss them into the mixture to coat. Put this in the fridge to meld for 30 minutes or longer.
Make the pesto by adding all of the pesto ingredients, aside from the oil, to a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times to chop up the ingredients, then stream in the olive oil until smooth. If it’s not turning smooth, add some more oil or just a tablespoon or two of water.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a few pinches of salt, then add the pasta and cook according to the package. Drain when al dente. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Chop the red onion, pepper, and tomatoes into bite-sized pieces.
Put the salad together by combining the pasta, vegetables, half of the feta, and the pesto in a large bowl. Stir to coat everything in the pesto. Taste and salt, if needed. Add more feta, if you prefer. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
