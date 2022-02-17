It’s easy to get bored with cooking in the winter. The typical dinner composition of protein, vegetables, and starch gets to be extremely mundane, especially without quality fresh produce to liven up the palate.
Sometimes I have to remind myself to think outside that stereotypical box of what foods constitute dinner. I also have to remember that our winter staples, like root vegetables, are versatile and tasty, even if they look a little dull from dirt and storage on the outside.
I have quite a few appetizer ideas stashed away for whenever parties are a thing again. But there’s no reason why they can’t be made into a meal. One of those is a beet and feta tart I made for a holiday get-together a few years ago. I loved it and instead of waiting for another special occasion to make it, I decided to have it for dinner one evening. With a salad, it’s a meal. Anything becomes a meal when you add a salad on the side, right?
Looking back on that tart recipe and other recipes online, I wanted to make it easier. It’s one thing to put in effort for a party, it’s another when it’s after five on a Wednesday evening and you also have laundry to do and a dog to walk, and yet a beet tart still sounds delicious.
That’s why these tarts start with a base of puff pastry. Look, I’ve made my own pastry a couple of times and it was wonderful. But for a weeknight dinner, store-bought frozen puff pastry is what you want to use. Just remember to defrost it in advance, which I never seem to do myself. But if you can stick the box in the fridge when you’re having breakfast in the morning, it’ll be ready by the time you get to cook dinner.
The tartlets start with a layer of sauteed – nearly caramelized – onions. So that’s the first thing to do is get onions cooking in a little oil on the stove, as they take some time. They’ll cook down to an almost jam-like consistency. I could just eat them on plain toast they’re that good. But I can’t stop the recipe here.
Next, is the beets, of course. Many recipes suggest roasting beets when making a tart. While I love roasted beets, roasting them takes time and then it just seems odd to put them back in the oven to continue cooking on the tart. Instead, I like to peel and chop the beets before cooking. Sure, your hands get a little red in the process, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Unless you’re a hand model or something. Just make sure to use a sharp knife when slicing the beets because sometimes the larger ones can be a bit tough.
Then, I put the chopped beets in a steamer basket and cook them in 15 minutes instead of the 45 minutes to an hour it takes for roasting. They still get a little of that roasted flavor when the tart bakes in the oven.
Perhaps my favorite part of the tart is the feta cheese. I’m a big fan of feta and my favorite is from Maplebrook Farm in North Bennington, Vermont. Their feta comes in salty brine and the cheese is creamy and fresh, unlike most other feta you’ll find in stores. I highly suggest you find some for yourself. If you can’t do cow’s milk though, consider using a good goat’s cheese instead. It has similar salty and creamy components to it.
The onions, feta, and beets are arranged on squares of the puff pastry along with some balsamic vinegar, honey, thyme, and black pepper for flavor. Then they bake up in about 15 minutes while you clean up the kitchen or take the dog outside. The resulting combo of earthy, salty, sweet, and tangy has me quickly forgetting that I was bored with winter dinners.
Beet and Feta
Tartlets
Makes 8 tartlets
2 large onions
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 pounds beets
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 sheets puff pastry
1/2 cup walnuts
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons honey
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Peel and thinly slice the onions. In a pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion and stir to coat in the oil. Let cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.
While the onions cook, peel the beets and then chop them into roughly ½ inch pieces. Put a steamer basket in a pot, add enough water to cover an inch or so from the bottom, then place the beets in the basket. Cover and steam the beets for 15-20 minutes.
About the same time you’re setting the beets to steam, stir the onions with a couple of tablespoons of water and ¼ teaspoon salt. Lower the heat if they’re browning and sticking to the pan and then cover. Continue to cook 15-20 minutes, stirring every so often to scrape the pan. When done, stir in the balsamic vinegar.
While the beets and onions cook, prep the remaining ingredients. Cut each puff pastry sheet into four pieces and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Then roughly chop the walnuts.
Assemble the tartlets. Start by spreading a layer of the onions on each puff pastry square. Then add the beets and feta. Top with the walnuts, thyme, honey, and finally some pepper. Bake the tartlets for 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy around the edges. Serve warm with a side salad.
