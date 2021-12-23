Biscotti are my kind of cookie. Is there another that crunches so beautifully? I don’t think so. Another that pairs so perfectly with a cup of hot tea or coffee? Definitely not.
I’m not a fan of soft, cakey cookies. If you want cake, have cake. Every cookie should have at least a little crunch to it, if you ask me. And that’s the perfect philosophy to have when your wife believes the exact opposite. But the last I checked, I’m the one that does the baking. To be fair, she recently made cookies for the first time in the nearly ten years I’ve known her, and they were crunchy. But I wasn’t feeling well, and I think she felt bad. I also may have provided the recipe.
The thing with a crunchy cookie, aside from having the best texture, is less moisture. Cookies with less moisture will keep for longer, which means I won’t feel the pressure to eat them all up within a few days before they lose all flavor and texture.
The other benefit to biscotti, especially this time of year, is that their ability to keep well makes them suitable for gifting. I like knowing that the recipient won’t feel pressured to eat a ton of cookies within a couple of days, especially when there are already so many sweets available around the holidays. I’ve read that biscotti will keep well anywhere from two weeks to a month. Even then, unlike other cookies that go soft with age, biscotti will get crunchier. And that’s easily cured with a dunk in your coffee mug.
From a baker’s perspective, the best part of biscotti is that they are so simple to flavor. You can use the base recipe to customize the cookies however you – or perhaps your recipient, if you feel like sharing – would like.
The flavor of the biscotti I’m sharing in this week’s recipe is cherry and limoncello. I incorporate dried cherries, lemon zest, and limoncello into the biscotti batter to achieve a sweet-tart flavor. I already like the bright burst of limoncello on its own and knew it would work well in this cookie. If you’re hesitant about using limoncello, don’t worry, the flavor in the biscotti is mild and doesn’t taste of alcohol. On the other hand, if you want a little more punch, you can make the optional limoncello icing for the full effect.
To change the flavor of this biscotti, omit the cherries, lemon zest, and limoncello. Use any nuts, dried fruit, chocolate, liquor, extract, or zest you may prefer in similar quantities. If using less liquid, you can slightly reduce the flour to compensate.
Cherry Limoncello
Biscotti
makes about 22 biscotti
2 large eggs
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons butter, softened
2 ounces limoncello
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup dried cherries
For the optional icing:
1 cup powdered sugar
¼ cup limoncello or lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a mixer, beat the eggs for 2 minutes. Add the sugar, beat another minute, then add the softened butter. Add the limoncello and lemon zest when the mixture is combined, then the salt and baking soda. At low speed, add the flour 1/2 cup at a time until incorporated. Stir in the cherries.
Dump the dough out onto a clean, floured counter. If it’s still pretty sticky, incorporate a little more flour until you can move it about the counter without sticking. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and shape each into a rectangle about 8 inches long and 3 inches tall. Place these on your baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes. The tops should be golden brown and firm to the touch.
Keep the oven on and allow the biscotti to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Then remove to a cutting board and use a serrated knife to slice the dough into cookies. Slice them at a slight angle, with each cookie being about ½ inch wide. You should get 10-12 cookies per rectangle of dough
Return the biscotti to the baking sheet. It’s ok to crowd the pan, as the cookies will not spread.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned and feel hard to the touch. They will continue to crisp up as they cool. Allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container for two weeks or longer.
To make the icing, whisk the powdered sugar and limoncello in a shallow bowl and until combined. Either dip the biscotti into the icing or drizzle over the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.