We’ve reached peak summer and I can’t keep up. I love my vegetable garden and the small sense of self-sufficiency it provides. Yet there are moments, like right now, when I ask myself what I was thinking.
In the spring, anxious to see things green and growing, I’m always the optimist when it comes to planning the garden. Why wouldn’t I need eight zucchini plants and four kinds of cucumbers? But then, when it’s all ready to pick, I ponder my decision-making ability. In what reality did I need so many bunches of celery all at once? I barely like the stuff.
Whether you do the same with your own garden, signed yourself up for a CSA, or just can’t resist the beautiful produce at the farmers market this time of year, it’s easy to find yourself with more than you can use at the moment. And when a heatwave comes and your canning plans fall by the wayside, what do you do?
You pull out the juicer. Now is exactly the time of year when my much-neglected juicer gets to see the light of day. Every so often I consider donating the old thing. I hate keeping junk hanging around that isn’t used, especially if an item only has one particular use. But I can’t think of a better purpose for the juicer than saving me from dumping a gallon of vinegar into one of the fridge’s produce drawers and turning it into a pickle bin. Though that’s probably not the worst idea I’ve ever had.
It’s not just that juicers can save you when you have too much produce and not enough time to make all of the pickles, jams, bread, relishes, and sauces a much more productive you dreamed about. You can also juice items that may be less than perfect and maybe even a little overripe. I’m thinking of the few pickling cucumbers we missed on the plants until they were as big as small zucchini.
Trust me, I’m not one of those hip juicing types. Yet whenever I make juice, I think it’s kind of amazing. I admit I do think of it as a bit of a garbage disposal. But instead of sending stuff down the drain, you get to drink it instead. Not only can juicing use up a bunch of produce and take care of the less than perfect stuff, but you can also throw in random assortments of fruits and vegetables and somehow end up with something that manages to taste decent.
Alright, so maybe you shouldn’t juice everything. And yes, you can end up with swamp liquid pretty easily. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve found the way around that is to juice each item separately. So if you’re juicing beets, just juice the beets into their own jar or glass. Then move onto your eggplant. Kidding. I’ve never juiced an eggplant and while I bet they have plenty of liquid in them, I can’t see the juice being all that tasty.
By juicing each item on its own, you can then mix your juice afterward and adjust the flavors without a problem. I didn’t know this at first and just let all the random juices combine together before I had a chance to taste anything. While that might work, it’s kind of like cooking and not tasting as you go. How do you know if the juice is too sweet, bland, or bitter? You don’t until it’s too late.
Instead, I like to mix juices together, a little at a time. And if the result needs more flavor, it’s easy to grab a lemon from the fridge, juice it, and then add it in. The point is, taste as you mix juices of varying ingredients. And if it does look like swamp water in the end, but tastes delicious? Who cares.
Here are a few other helpful juicing tips for you:
— Serve your juice ice cold. Unless your produce is very cold, your juice is probably going to be room temperature and it just won’t taste good.
— As I mentioned, juicing uses up your produce. But probably more than you think. If you just have a cucumber and a couple of carrots, it’s probably not worth the hassle of cleaning out the juicer. While juicing is worthwhile, it’s only so when you have enough produce to make more than a half cup of juice.
— I find that a mix of fruit and vegetables creates the best tasting juices. All vegetables can be a little too savory for my liking and I’m not a fan of savory juices. But maybe you are.
— Be creative. Add herbs, berries, citrus, and vegetables you may not think to juice, such as broccoli and kale.
— Peel any tough skins on produce and remove large seeds before juicing.
— Be sure to clean up the juicer right after using. It’s much easier that way.
Here’s the combination I used to make this green juice. See it as inspiration or a starting point for your own juice, rather than a set recipe.
Cucumber, Apple, and Celery Juice
makes about 3 cups
1 large apple 2 cucumbers 6 stalks celery 1 lime a few sprigs of mint (optional)
Cut everything into small enough pieces to fit through the juicer’s shoot. Place a jar under the spout and press your items through the juicer. Juice each item separately, then combine the juices to your liking afterward. Serve chilled or over ice.
