At the end of nearly every summer, my wife and I buy a bushel of corn from a local Vermont farm. Have you ever bought anything by the bushel before? It’s fun and you can often get a good deal by buying a greater quantity.
A bushel ends up being about 50 or so ears of corn. The folks at Grabowski Farm load up a sack for us at the farmers market and I drag it over to the car to bring home.
No, we don’t have a big barbecue with 50 friends. Instead, we blanch the cobs in boiling water, slice off the corn kernels, divide them into two cup portions and freeze in air-tight bags.
It may sound like a lot of work, but it only takes us a couple of hours or so and it’s entirely worth the effort knowing that we have such good corn tucked away for months to come. We freeze other vegetables and fruits throughout the year and stock the chest freezer for these long dreary winter months.
I’m convinced that the chest freezer is one of the best investments we ever made. If you garden or want to enjoy fresh local produce year-round, it’s worth getting yourself one. Freezing is quicker and easier than canning and pickling.
I don’t think I’ve ever made a corn-centric recipe for this column over the past many years. Not sure how that’s possible. We most often use corn for simple side dishes, add it to cornbread or make corn chowder. And while I love corn chowder, all the cream and milk is a bit much to have it part of our regular meal rotation.
For this week’s recipe, a creamy corn and bean pasta dish, I wanted to take some of the flavors of chowder and see if they would work with pasta.
I think a noodle-like fettuccine or linguine works well here, but use whatever you prefer. Canned beans are fine, or if you have the extra time, you can definitely cook some dried beans in advance. I use Great Northern Beans, a type of large white bean, in this recipe. They break down easily and help add to the creaminess of the dish. Though you could also try chickpeas and navy beans.
Although this creamy corn pasta is mostly made with pantry staples, it feels richer and even a bit fancier than the effort and ingredients that go into making it. For a more summery flavor profile, swap the parsley in this creamy corn pasta with basil. Cilantro and dill could also work well.
The first step is to chop and cook the bacon. As it cooks, it releases fat, which we’ll use in place of oil or butter while also benefitting from its savory flavor. Meanwhile, you’ll want to start a pot of salted water to boil, then cook the pasta according to the package directions.
Once the bacon is crispy, remove it from the pan with a slotted spoon, leaving the fat behind. Add the onions, garlic, and spices. Sauté these until tender and then pour in the broth.
For extra creaminess, (kind of the whole appeal of this creamy corn pasta recipe) I like to grab a potato masher and mash up the beans and corn a little. I think it helps add some extra substance to the sauce.
Allow everything to simmer until heated through and the liquid has reduced. Then stir in the Parmesan, pasta, and parsley. Use tongs to toss everything together and let cook another couple of minutes to coat the pasta in the sauce. When done, serve topped with the bacon and additional parsley and cheese.
Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. The creamy corn pasta will thicken up and get less creamy in the fridge, so add a little water to thin out the sauce when reheating. Better yet, if you know you’ll have leftovers, save a cup of the pasta cooking water and use that for reheating.
I wasn’t expecting much from this simple dish, but it was so good I made it again just a few days later. It’s creamy without all the dairy (aside from a little Parmesan) and it’s such an easy and filling meal.
Creamy Corn
and Bean Pasta
makes 4-6 servings, depending on how hungry you are
4 ounces bacon
1 pound pasta, such as fettuccine
1 medium onion
2 cloves garlic
¼ cup fresh parsley
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 cups vegetable broth
16 ounces (1 can) white beans
16 ounces (about 2 ½ cups) corn
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Chop the bacon and add it to a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook until crispy, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
While the bacon cooks, start a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Then chop the onion, garlic, and parsley.
When the bacon is crispy, remove it from the pan with a slotted spoon and set it aside. Add the onion, garlic, thyme, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Cook until the onion is soft, about 8-10 minutes.
When the onion is cooked, pour in the broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in the beans and corn. Mash up the beans a little with a potato masher, if you want to get the full creaminess out of this dish.
Continue to simmer another 5 minutes or until everything is heated through. Add the cooked pasta, Parmesan, and parsley. Use tongs to toss everything together. Cook another couple of minutes until the pasta is well coated. Serve topped with bacon and additional cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.