This winter, my wife and I joined a winter CSA from a local farm. A CSA is essentially a subscription with a local farm where you pay in advance and sign up to receive a regular schedule of in-season goods. Though CSAs also exist for meat, baked goods, and other specific niches. Depending on the situation, you may select what you want to receive each time (whether that’s weekly, biweekly, or some other schedule) or the farm may pick it out for you. It’s a good way to directly support farms and food producers. That’s why CSA stands for community-supported agriculture.
If you’re familiar with CSAs you may have thought they only existed in summer, when our local farms have the most to offer. Yet, for home gardeners like us, a winter CSA actually makes the most sense. We often don’t need too much produce in summer, but winter is another story. It’s when we don’t have anything from our garden to enjoy, aside from what we canned or froze. With this particular CSA we’re part of, with Evening Song Farm of Cuttingsville, we pick out in advance what we want each week. This time of year mostly includes staples we would be buying anyway, such as carrots, onions, garlic, and potatoes. Though over the past few weeks they’ve had a limited — though much appreciated — supply of greens such as spinach and mesclun.
One item we’re regularly ordering is cabbage. Though cabbage is generally available year-round locally, it’s a distinct winter vegetable in my mind. Sure, there’s always coleslaw, but cabbage is a dense, crunchy vegetable I find more fitting for stews and other heavier dishes of winter. It seems to last forever, too. This is why it makes sense in a winter CSA and in a small stockpile in my fridge.
Cabbage is a great vegetable for fall and winter side dishes. Often, I like to simply braise cabbage, either red or green, with some garlic, hard cider, and a splash of vinegar. I cook it so that there is still some crunch left and serve it on the side of broiled sausages. It’s a go-to quick dinner that I wrote about at some point in the past.
Of course, cabbage has many uses and one I love is stuffed cabbage leaves. Found in cultures throughout the world, especially central Europe, stuffed cabbage is simple comfort food. The general idea is that cabbage leaves are wrapped around a ground meat filling that includes rice or another grain. Though they can be made vegetarian just as easily with lentils. The seasonings vary depending on the country and the sauce, often tomato-based, maybe sweet, savory, or a little sweet and sour.
Though simple, it seems the variations on stuffed cabbage are endless. You’ll find the dish in Polish, Jewish, Italian, Bulgarian, Greek, Croatian, Czech, and Hungarian cooking, as well as several other cultures. Who first started stuffing cabbage is unknown. What everyone may agree on, however, is the comforting nature of the dish and its importance during winter, special occasions, and holidays.
Stuffed cabbage may seem tedious and it’s why for many years, I opted to make it in a slow cooker. I thought that made it easier. But I don’t use a slow cooker much anymore after I encountered the same problem I always seem to have with slow cookers — they overcooked the food. The ground meat filling doesn’t need a long time to cook to tenderize, as you need with a beef stew. What’s important is that the cabbage has softened. Luckily, there are other ways to make that possible.
My recipe simplifies the process by first steaming a whole head of cabbage in the microwave. The leaves are tender in no time and ready to fill with a mix of meat, rice, and spices. I coat it all in a basic sauce of crushed tomatoes, garlic, and thanks to the idea from “The Aleppo Cookbook,” some pomegranate molasses for the perfect sweet and sour flavor. It then bakes in just about 30 minutes.
Stuffed Cabbage
Leaves
serves 6
1 medium-large cabbage
1/2 cup white basmati rice
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup raisins
1 egg
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cinnamon 4 cloves garlic, 2 minced, 2 peeled, and left whole
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
4 cups crushed tomatoes
1/4 cup pomegranate molasses
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove any tough outer leaves from the cabbage. Use a paring knife to cut around the core on the bottom of the cabbage. Pull out the core and discard. Put the cabbage in a large bowl with a cup of water in the bottom. Cook the cabbage in the microwave on high power for 10-20 minutes depending on the size of your cabbage. You should be able to easily pierce it with a knife when ready. Let cool for at least five minutes or until cool enough to handle.
Put the rice in a small pot. Cover with water and simmer over low heat until al dente, about eight minutes. Drain off any excess water.
Meanwhile, make the filling. In a bowl, combine the ground beef with the raisins, egg, paprika, cinnamon, minced garlic, half of the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Add the rice, when it’s ready. Stir with a wooden spoon to combine.
In another bowl, combine the crushed tomatoes, pomegranate molasses, and the remaining teaspoon of salt. Pour half of this into the bottom of a baking dish along with the two whole cloves of garlic.
Carefully remove the leaves from the cabbage. Scoop a heaping tablespoon of filling onto the middle of each leaf. Fold in the sides, then the top and bottom. Place each in a single layer, seam side down, in the baking dish.
When all of the cabbage leaves are stuffed and in the dish, spoon over half of the remaining sauce. Bake for 30 minutes. Turn on the broiler and place the dish underneath to brown for about five minutes.
Serve hot with the remaining sauce.
