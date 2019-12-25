I broke a record with the amount of canning I accomplished this past year. I tackled everything from plum caramel sauce and zesty zucchini relish to sour cherry preserves and roasted lime salsa. Any day now, the shelves of my cabinet that holds both my canning jars and cookbook collection, will likely collapse from the weight of it all.
Fortunately, it’s the time of year when my fiancée and I will sort through the jars, make labels and divvy up the bulk of our supply to friends and family for gifting. So that cabinet just needs to keep itself together for a few more days.
While part of me has to wonder if our homemade goods will find themselves in a new home, forgotten in the back of people’s pantry closets, the other part of me thinks that’s just fine, if so. I’m not offended if someone doesn’t get around to eating my pickles, sauces or preserves. At least I made an effort.
And I think that’s all that matters when it comes to the holidays — making an effort. It’s not about finding the perfect gift, making the best cookies, going into debt or any other unreasonable expectations of society. It’s simply about showing people that you care. There are plenty of unique gifts to be found from local Vermont shops that convey that sense of thought and creativity. I like to combine these kinds of gifts with items I’ve made myself.
That’s why I’m always happy with gifting or receiving something homemade. They’re the gifts I often appreciate the most. What’s great about gifting canned items is that I can take the year to build up a supply. I don’t have to rush to make them all at the last minute.
But, if you do find yourself in need of a last-minute gift or in need of something thoughtful to bring the host of a holiday party, there’s plenty you can do. Here are summaries of five recipes I’ve shared over the past few years that make great gifts. They’re inexpensive and don’t take much time to put together. Just put them in a nice jar or box and you’re good to go. For the full recipes, visit my blog, whatsteveeats.com.
Honeycomb candy
This honey-flavored candy is airy and light with a ton of crunch. It’s shockingly simple to prepare and requires just a few ingredients. I’m not going to lie, it’s little more than three kinds of sugar cooked together — white sugar, honey, and corn syrup or agave nectar — but I think it’s somewhat unique. Honeycomb is like a toffee pumped full of air bubbles. After heating the ingredients to the proper temperature and adding in baking soda, the mixture bubbles up and gets spread out onto a baking sheet to harden up. An hour later, you just smash the candy into pieces, drizzle with chocolate, if inclined, and that’s it. You will need a candy thermometer for this one, but luckily you can find one for about five dollars in stores.
Cranberry conserve
Nothing says the holidays better than cranberries. Not only are they in season, their deep-red hue is the color of the season. A conserve contains fresh fruit, dried fruit and nuts, with more texture and substance than you’d find in a jam. The best way to describe a cranberry conserve is to compare it to a fresh cranberry sauce. It’s not too sweet, making it good for either sweet and savory uses. I’ve put it on everything from oatmeal to grilled cheese. If bringing it to a party, it fits in well with a cheese plate. Once you’ve prepared the conserve, you can transfer into jars and boil in a water bath to seal for long-term storage.
Lemon sage mustard
This is another super-quick homemade condiment that I love to gift. Many mustards have just one flavor note, yet this one tastes both fresh, thanks to the lemon zest and juice, and earthy, thanks to the chopped sage leaves. The mustard takes maybe 15 minutes of hands-on cooking to prepare, yet people will think you spent way more time on it. I’ve found that most people don’t seem to know how easy it is to make mustard. And hey, no one said you had to tell them. You can boil jars of the mustard in a water bath for long-term storage or if not, just be sure to tell people to store it in the fridge, where it will last for a couple of months or more.
Honey coconut chocolates
Clearly, you can’t go wrong with homemade honey-based gifts. I shared this recipe earlier in the year, but it’s a good time to consider giving it a try. These chocolates have a short ingredient list, but a high-end flavor that is sure to impress. You pour the melted chocolate mixture into ice cube tray molds to harden up and can top with anything you like, such as dried fruits, chopped nuts or simply a sprinkling of salt.
Meringues
I don’t think it gets much easier than meringues. If you can whip up some egg whites and sugar in a mixer, you’re all set. They can be customized by swapping out the vanilla for other extracts, adding food dye for a variety of colors, and topping with sprinkles or nuts. Peppermint meringues with holiday sprinkles sound good right about now. The other nice thing about meringues is that they store well, so your recipient doesn’t need to feel the need to eat them immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.