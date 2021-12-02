Have you ever felt like there’s something you can’t accomplish? That it’s beyond your ability, and you don’t even bother to try? The older I get, the more I realize I have no idea why I feel that way. Some things in life only appear more complicated than they are, and once you give them a chance, you learn that you had it all wrong.
That’s how I feel about risotto, the creamy Italian rice dish. It has a reputation as a complex food that’s almost too fancy to cook at home. I don’t think either of those beliefs is accurate. As with my first time canning, I was overly nervous and overprepared the first time I made risotto. And by the time I finished cooking, I had thought I must have made it wrong because it didn’t take as much effort or time as I had assumed.
I was wrong. After finding that I could make a delicious risotto, and it wasn’t nearly as complex or intensive as people often claim, I added it to my list of quick weeknight meal ideas. If you’ve never bothered to cook risotto at home, now’s the time to give it a chance. I think you’ll be surprised at how easy, tasty, and successful you can be with it.
Risotto is one of those dishes you can flavor in countless ways. It can include seafood, sausage, vegetables, chicken, herbs, and cheese. I find it incredibly versatile because you can change it up for the season or the ingredients you have in your fridge. The recipe I’m sharing today is a pumpkin and mushroom risotto, which makes for a warming and comforting meal during these late fall and early winter days.
While not difficult, there are a few things you need to know about how to cook risotto successfully. And first, that’s starting with the right kind of rice. I’ve made risotto with different grains, such as barley, and different varieties of rice, including long-grain brown. But the best and most commonly used risotto rice is Arborio, and that’s for a good reason. It’s a short, plump variety of rice that has a lot of starch to it. That starch is necessary because it breaks down and creates the essential creaminess of a risotto. If you’ve never bought Arborio rice before, don’t worry, it is commonly found in grocery stores and is not expensive.
Risotto has a reputation of being labor-intensive because it requires your attention and some stirring. No, it’s not something you can leave in a pot to cook on its own, but 20 or so minutes of my attention and some stirring is not any more labor-intensive than cooking most other meals. You can also pass along the task of stirring to your significant other or even a competent child. My wife, for one, loves an opportunity to stir. Or maybe she actually wants to sneak a taste. Fine with me.
As you stir the pot of risotto, the only other task to manage is to keep adding a little broth to the pot, about half a ladle full at a time. The broth, which you keep hot in a small pot next to the risotto, is slowly absorbed into the rice as it cooks.
If you can stir and add broth to a pan, the only other thing you need to make risotto is a little patience. I know not everyone has it, but maybe this is an excellent opportunity to develop that skill, too.
Mushroom and Pumpkin Risotto
makes 4 servings
5 cups vegetable broth
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 medium onion
12 ounces mushrooms, such as baby Bella
a small bunch of sage (about 10-12 leaves)
2 cloves garlic
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 ½ cups Arborio rice
½ cup white wine
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
In a medium-sized pot, add the broth and pumpkin puree. Whisk the two together until smooth while heating over low heat. You want the liquid steaming hot, but not boiling. As the broth heats, prep the risotto ingredients. Chop the onion into a small dice, clean and thinly slice the mushrooms, roughly chop the sage and mince the garlic.
Melt the butter in a large pot with a heavy bottom, such as a Dutch oven. When melted, add the chopped onion and cook over medium-low heat until tender, about 5 minutes or so. Then add the mushrooms, ¾ of the sage, garlic, and salt and cook another 3-5 minutes for the mushrooms to cook down a little.
Add the rice to the pot and stir to coat it in the vegetables and butter. After a minute, pour in the wine and stir as it simmers for about another minute or so. When the wine is absorbed, add a couple of ladles of broth to the pot to almost completely cover the rice.
Gently stir and let the liquid simmer until it is nearly all absorbed. Adjust the heat as needed so that you have a steady simmer but not a rapid boil. Then add a half ladle full of the broth and continue to stir until absorbed. Repeat this process for about 15 minutes. Then start tasting the rice and checking for doneness. You want the rice to be al dente — almost tender but still have a little bite to it. The process should take no more than 20 to 25 minutes.
When the rice is ready, turn off the heat. Add another ladle full of broth if you still have it, the nutmeg and the Parmesan. Stir together and let sit for just a minute before serving. Top with the additional sage, and more cheese and butter, for extra creaminess.
