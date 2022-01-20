When I was a kid, my French Canadian grandparents often made something called ployes. Ployes are thin, crepe-like pancakes popular in northern Maine and Quebec. You can spread them with butter, roll them up, and enjoy them as a side to just about any meal. They’re delicious with stew or soup, though I was always content eating them on their own with butter and a little sugar.
I remember ployes having a unique flavor. It was this pleasantly nutty taste unlike anything else I knew. Some years later, when I got into cooking, I learned that what gives ployes that distinct flavor is buckwheat flour. Although you can find it in most grocery stores these days (and even mixes for making ployes), buckwheat flour is not incredibly popular.
I have a couple of ideas why. Buckwheat flour isn’t actually a grain. It comes from a fruit similar to wild rhubarb. Which on one hand makes it a great option for gluten free folks, on the other, the lack of gluten means it doesn’t behave quite like regular flour. And while I enjoy the taste of buckwheat, on its own the flavor can be a bit overwhelming.
That’s why I think buckwheat flour is best when used in combination with other flours. Even ployes are not entirely made with buckwheat flour alone. Instead, you can substitute up to half of the flour in many recipes with buckwheat flour if you want to add some complexity of flavor. I suggest starting out with less at first and seeing how much you like it.
While you can find buckwheat flour in ployes or their Russian counterpart, blini, you’ll also find it in occasional pancake and waffle recipes, as well as Japanese soba noodles.
Quick breads and muffins are a good place to experiment with using buckwheat flour. The batters are forgiving and easy to play with without much risk of failure. You can think of using buckwheat flour as you would whole wheat flour. It’s a nice addition and good for replacing part of white flour in a recipe.
I combined nutty buckwheat flour with the sweet caramel flavors of ripe bananas to make a solid breakfast muffin. It’s not too sweet and that’s just how I like it. Too often muffins are essentially cupcakes without the frosting. Instead, this is a muffin you might find similar to a bran or morning glory muffin. You know, one of those muffins that feels almost healthy.
A few tips before you get baking. First, make sure you’re bananas are completely if not overly, ripe. They should be spotted and on the soft side. The riper the bananas, the sweeter the muffins. You can stir in ½ cup chopped walnuts into the batter or save them as a topping. Or leave them out altogether. If inclined, you can also add in ½ cup of raisins, cranberries or chocolate chips.
Take note that the muffins start off in a 425 degree oven and then continue baking after five minutes at 350 degrees. Starting off at a higher temperature helps the muffins to rise and achieve that ideal dome shape.
Buckwheat
Banana Muffins
makes 12 muffins
1 ¾ cup flour
¾ cup buckwheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
¾ cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
¾ cup buttermilk or yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup mashed ripe banana (2-3 bananas)
½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
course sugar (optional)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon until combined. In a second bowl, whisk the brown sugar and eggs until smooth. Add in the oil and buttermilk and continuing whisking until incorporated. Using a spatula, stir in the vanilla, and banana.
Fold the wet ingredients into the dry until just combined. It’s fine if the batter is still lumpy, that’s how it should be. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle on some walnuts or course sugar.
Place the tin in the oven on a middle rack and bake for 5 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake another 12-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes before moving the muffins to a cooling rack to cool completely.
