Sicily was one of the stops on the Mediterranean cruise planned for our upcoming honeymoon. At this point, there is no chance we’re going to make it there this fall, and honestly, who knows when we will. Yet Sicily was one of the destinations I was most excited to visit.
The largest island in the Mediterranean, Sicily is home to castles, cathedrals, ancient walls and mosaics, not to mention mountains and one of the world’s most active volcanos. There’s so much to explore and experience that a cruise stop would only serve as a taste of what the island has to offer.
Sicily is located halfway between Greece and North Africa. Because of this, its food culture is a reflection of the varied trade routes on which the island lies, as well as its many past occupants. Although today Sicily makes up one of Italy’s twenty regions, the cuisine is not just Italian, it’s also influenced by Greek, Arab, Norman, Spanish and French cultures.
The island is well-suited to sustain such a diverse range of foods. The activity of the volcanos creates fertile soil that’s ideal for growing some of their most popular crops, such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, olives, almonds, pistachios, and grapes. Sicily is actually one of the largest wine-producing regions in all of Italy. Of course, the mild climate and Mediterranean sea rich with tuna, sardines, and anchovies, certainly helps ensure there is no shortage of fresh ingredients.
With so much diversity in food, it’s impossible to pick a recipe that reflects all that Sicily has to offer. But I looked to the black currants about to burst on the bush in my yard and the juicy pints of sour cherries I just picked from Champlain Orchards and knew I needed fruit in this week’s recipe. Considering the recent heat, something cold sounded good too. Eventually, I decided on granita.
The closest thing to granita that we know in America is Italian ice. Essentially, granita is a type of fresh Italian ice that originated in Sicily. The difference is that granita has a bit more crunch and flakiness to its texture. Italian ice and sorbet tend to be smoother, creamier, and more compact. These are small differences, really. At the end of the day, granita is made up of similar ingredients: fruit, water, sugar, and flavoring. The texture may vary throughout Sicily depending on how it’s made, but at home, we can achieve the flakiness of granita by periodically scraping the liquid mixture with a fork as it freezes.
I love all things sour, hence my supply of black currants and sour cherries. Combined, along with some lime juice, you have yourself quite the pucker inducer. I like to balance this out by topping a dish of this granita with plenty of sweetened whipped cream and then lightly stirring the two together before taking a bite.
Though if sour is not your thing, it’s easy to customize the flavor of granita and use other fruits. Blackberry, strawberry, sweet cherry, raspberry, and blueberry all sound good to me and these may be fruits you’ve picked or grown yourself this summer. You can certainly combine flavors, just stick to about a pound and a half of fruit total. Instead of the lime juice, you could use any other citrus juice or even some wine. As for the amount of maple syrup you use, that depends on how sweet you like things. Start with less and add more as needed.
Once the granita is completely frozen, it stores well for up to a couple of weeks, or longer, in the freezer. You’ll just want to scrape it again before serving to get that perfect texture.
Sour Currant and Cherry Granita
Serves 4-6
1 pound black currants
½ pound sour cherries
½ cup maple syrup
¼ cup lime juice
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup heavy or whipping cream
Optional Remove the stems from the fruit and pit the cherries. Add both the currants and cherries to a blender, along with ½ cup water, and puree until smooth.
Strain the puree through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the tiny currant seeds. (But if you don’t mind a bunch of small crunchy seeds, feel free not to strain.) Discard the seeds and return the strained puree to the blender. Add the maple syrup, lime juice, salt, and another ½ cup of water. Blend until it’s well combined, about 30 seconds. You should end up with a relatively thin consistency, so if it seems too thick, add more water and keep blending. Taste the mix and add more maple syrup or salt, to your preference.
Pour the granita mixture into a 9x13 baking dish or another vessel that will allow the granita to spread out into a shallow layer. Cover the container and put it in the freezer for one hour.
After an hour, take the granita out of the freezer and use a fork to scrape the ice and break up any chunks. Repeat this once per hour two or three more times. The goal is to create thin flakes of ice every time you scrape.
When the granita is frozen and flaky, whip the cream in a mixing bowl. Add maple syrup, to taste. Serve the granita in bowls topped with the fresh whipped cream.
