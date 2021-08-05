I’m always interested in unexpected ideas for cooking with the herbs and flowers in my garden. If you’ve kept up with my column over the years, you’ve seen recipes such as mint pesto, lemon balm lemonade, lilac tea, rosemary lemon cake, and chamomile cookies. You can say they’re a little out of the ordinary.
I like to develop unusual recipes for what we can grow at home or pick up from the farmers’ market. Because most of us already know how to make a basil pesto or a cup of chamomile tea. But I think we can always use new creative ideas. The same ones get old fast.
This week I wanted to use my lavender. But I wanted to do something savory with it. Most often, floral flavors like lavender are limited to sweets and drinks. And that makes sense. It’s easy for floral flavors to work well when they’re the star of the show and the only tangible counterpart is sweetness. Though, as I recently learned, chocolate is excellent with lavender. This spring, I posted a Lavender Chocolate Coconut Cream Egg recipe on my blog that was phenomenal, if I do say so myself. That could be why I ate most of them on my own.
It’s worth noting that not all lavenders are the same. Some, such as the French variety, tend to have more intense floral notes. On the other hand, English lavender has more pepperiness to it, and it’s why it is the more common culinary lavender.
When used sparingly, lavender can add an appealing aromatic note to savory cooking, especially poultry and pork. I’m not sure how old I was before I realized that one of the dried herb blends I often used in soups, stews, and roast chicken — herbs de Provence — contained lavender. It just blends in so well with woody and earthy herbs like rosemary, sage, and oregano that it almost goes unnoticed.
That’s why when I went out to pick some of my fresh English lavender, I decided to grab some sage while I was at it. I don’t use much sage in the summer, though I love it, and my plants are looking fantastic this year. If you have some summer sage ideas, send them my way.
I decided to finely chop the lavender and sage then mix them with a grill seasoning blend to make a quick rub for pork chops. I like to grill boneless pork chops because they cook up in no time. All you have to do is make a vegetable side or two, and you’ve got dinner in half an hour. I finished these chops off with a simple maple balsamic glaze with just a touch more of the fresh sage and lavender.
If you don’t have access to fresh lavender, it’s not a problem. I’ve found that dried lavender works just as well. It’s just more intense than fresh, so cut the amount you use in half. You could probably also get away with using dried sage in this recipe, though sometimes it can be a bit woody and bland tasting.
The grill seasoning that you mix with the herbs can be homemade or store-bought. Grill seasoning is not to be confused with BBQ seasoning. Grill seasoning is typically a mix of black pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, maybe some red pepper, and another ingredient or two. It’s a simple blend that I recommend making up a small jar of at home, so you have it throughout the grilling season. But if you buy a jar, check the ingredients list. There are many varieties out there, and you want to make sure you’ll like everything in it. Also, watch out for preservatives.
If you want to check out some of those older recipes or the cream eggs I mentioned, you can find them over at my blog whatsteveats.com. I spent a good portion of the past year updating recipes, taking new photos, and adding helpful tips to some of my favorite dishes that have appeared in my column over the years.
Sage and Lavender Pork Chops
serves 4
4 boneless pork chops
3 tablespoons chopped sage leaves
1 1/2 teaspoons chopped lavender buds
1 1/2 tablespoons grill seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat your grill with a medium-high flame or to about 450 degrees.
Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, combine half of the sage and lavender, the grill seasoning, and olive oil. Spread this mixture over both sides of the pork chops. Place the chops onto the hot grill and cook, covered, for about 3 minutes per side.
Turn off the heat on part of the grill and move the pork chops to that side. So, if your grill has multiple burners, turn one off if you can. If that’s not an option, you could move the pork chops to an upper rack of the grill. Close the cover and let the pork chops cook for about another 8 minutes or until they reach 145 degrees. Remove them from the grill to rest while you make the glaze.
In a small pan, heat the broth, maple syrup, and balsamic. Bring to a rapid simmer and cook about 5 minutes or until thickened and reduced to about half. Stir in the remaining sage and lavender. Pour the glaze over the pork chops, sprinkle with the salt and serve with your choice of sides.
