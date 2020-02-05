It’s not easy to get excited about parsnips. They look like a neglected sibling of the carrot. I like most vegetables, but I’ve been a bit indifferent to parsnips. I’ve never had luck growing them in the garden and they just haven’t popped up on my radar often. They’re just not as common.
But here’s the thing — parsnips have a sweet and earthy flavor that is worth getting to know. They are in the same plant family as carrots and parsley, and they’re a root vegetable that keeps well in the garden through cold weather. That makes them a good pick this time of year, especially if you find some from a local farmer, who is likely to have a sweeter and more flavorful selection than the grocery store.
Parsnips pair well with other root vegetables like carrots, potatoes and turnips. You can cook them in all the same ways you would other roots, such as roasting, adding in soups and mashing them up like potatoes. Mixing them in with other root vegetables is a good way to try them out and see what you think before making parsnips the main feature of a meal.
I think parsnips partly have a bad reputation thanks to the wild parsnip. Wild, also known as a poison, parsnip grows throughout much of Vermont on the side of many roads, which is weird, when the common parsnip doesn’t want to do much in my garden. Technically, wild parsnip is the same plant as a regular parsnip, but one that has lived through the second year of flowering. The problem is that the plants have a sap that can produce burns when exposed to skin, especially while in sunlight.
The moral of the story is not to go foraging for parsnips in the wild. But don’t let that stop you from buying them or growing your own. Nutritionally, they’re a good source of fiber and vitamin C. They’re inexpensive, flavorful, and keep well stored in the fridge for a few weeks.
Committed to getting to know parsnips better this winter, I was intrigued by a recipe in Joshua McFadden’s book, “Six Seasons,” for a parsnip and date loaf. He makes the point that if we can use carrots and zucchini in baked goods, why not parsnips. I agree, and especially so if trying to convince the parsnip-reluctant, as they’ll never know what they’re eating.
I cut down on the sweetness of his recipe and played with the flavors to make this more of a breakfast loaf than dessert. I like the tartness of the icing thanks to lemon zest and juice, which is why I chose to keep it, but it’s entirely optional. The bread is super moist thanks to the olive oil, and stores well for a few days in a well-sealed container.
Parsnip, pistachio, and raisin bread
Makes: 1 loaf
2/3 cup olive oil, plus more for the pan
1/2 cup raisins
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
2 large eggs
1/3 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 pound parsnips
3/4 cup unsalted pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan with a little oil.
Put the raisins in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let soak. In a medium bowl whisk together the flours, baking soda, nutmeg and salt.
In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, sugars, vanilla and lemon zest. Grate the parsnips and stir them in to combine. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just incorporated. Drain the raisins and fold into the batter along with the pistachios.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake in the center of the oven for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.
While the bread bakes, make the icing by whisking the lemon juice, powdered sugar, and lemon zest together in a small bowl. When the bread has cooled for at least 10 minutes, remove it from the pan and pour glaze over it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.