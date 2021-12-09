I’ve never really understood pomegranates. They’re fruit, but when you cut them open, you find that they’re entirely made up of seeds. There’s no edible flesh like a melon or an apple. So what are you supposed to do with a bunch of seeds?
Well, for starters, those red jewels you see when you open a pomegranate are not the seeds. Even though everyone refers to them as seeds, they’re actually tiny pouches filled with pulp. The pouches are called arils, and the seeds are inside of them, surrounded by the pulp. The arils, seeds and all, are entirely edible.
Another thing I didn’t know about pomegranates is how the heck you cut one open. The handful of times I’ve tried were a complete mess, and my counter looked like a murder scene. That juice sure stains. I finally learned the easiest ways to cut open a pomegranate to access all those arils and it was much easier than my past attempts.
You want to start by slicing off the top just enough to expose the arils. You should immediately notice that the arils are divided into segments. Run your knife down through the skin of the pomegranate on the ridge where the segments are divided. Doing so will loosen each of the segments and then you can use your hands to pull them apart.
The arils are easier to access this way, significantly more accessible than cutting the pomegranate in half. Still, you can also put the pomegranate sections in a bowl of water and separate them while submerged. It’s certainly a bit of work, especially considering that the average pomegranate contains 600 arils.
Once you have the arils free, the question still remains as to what to do with them. You can add them to your oatmeal or yogurt at breakfast, toss them into a salad, or use them as a garnish to soups or vegetable dishes. They’re a colorful addition to foods this time of year, especially desserts.
Of course, pomegranate juice is one of the best parts. You can get the juice from the arils by running them through the blender and straining the seeds. Or, you could buy a small bottle of juice found in most grocery store produce departments. You can even find containers of the arils as well. But pomegranates are in season this time of year, and it’s worth playing around with the whole fresh fruit.
For this week’s recipe, I wanted to use pomegranate juice to make a cocktail for the holiday season. The vibrant red juice is already quite festive on its own, but I thought it would be all the better paired with the piney notes of gin.
Although pomegranates are described as sweet-tart just about everywhere I can find, I found the juice to be more tart than sweet. That’s why I added a little simple syrup to the mix for just a touch of sweetness.
But I couldn’t just make a plain simple syrup. I brushed off the snow and cut some rosemary sprigs from the plants still alive out under our cold frame in the garden. I added a couple of these to the small pan where I simmered equal parts sugar and water for the syrup. I bruised the sprigs with a wooden spoon and let them steep for at least 15 minutes in the syrup as it cooled.
After another taste, I couldn’t help but add a splash of Cointreau in for a little more freshness and to balance the piney rosemary notes. You can leave it out if you don’t have any on hand, though.
Those pomegranate arils make a fun addition to the drink if you want to add in a few. Though keep in mind that they don’t float. Instead, I topped the glass with a small sprig of fresh rosemary for a garnish.
Pomegranate Rosemary Cocktail
makes 1 drink
for the rosemary simple syrup:
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 sprigs rosemary
for the cocktail:
2 ounces gin
1-ounce rosemary simple syrup
1-ounce pomegranate juice
1/2 ounce Cointreau or Triple Sec
pomegranate arils (optional)
1 rosemary sprig to garnish
Add the water, sugar, and rosemary to a small pan to make the simple syrup. Heat on low until simmering. Stir to dissolve the sugar and bruise the rosemary sprigs. When the sugar is dissolved, allow the syrup to cool in the pan with the rosemary. When cool, strain out the rosemary and store the syrup in a jar in the fridge for up to two weeks.
To make a cocktail, fill a shaker halfway with ice. Add the gin, simple syrup, pomegranate juice, and Cointreau. Shake for 30 seconds, then strain into a glass, like a coupe or a martini. Toss in a few pomegranate arils if you like and garnish with the rosemary.
