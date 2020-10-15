As with everything else this year, Germany’s Oktoberfest was canceled. It’s not the first time in its more than 200 year run that the world’s largest beer and folk festival was canceled, though the last time was back in 1949. With more than six million global visitors over the 16 (or more, depending) days of the festival, I’m betting social distancing just wasn’t going to be possible.
What originally started as festivities to celebrate a king’s wedding in 1810, grew into an annual festival that is known and emulated throughout the world. These celebrations involve plenty of Oktoberfest beer, which you may have seen as a style offered from your favorite brewery each fall. Interestingly, these beers vary greatly and the style may be more symbolic of the time of year than an agreed-upon style. For instance, they’re often a kind of red ale when brewed in America, but are commonly found as pale lagers at the fest in Munich today. Funny, I always thought they were dark beers.
No matter the exact style, with all the beer comes the need for food. When we think of German food, or specifically Oktoberfest eats, of course, we think of bratwurst and pretzels. But there are plenty of other lesser-known foods to try, such as spaetzle, roast chicken, pork knuckle, seafood sandwiches, and buttery cheese spreads.
Having just paid a visit to Champlain Orchards and loaded with a bushel and a half of some of their 115 apple varieties, I was interested in making an apple Oktoberfest dessert. Champlain is my favorite local orchard to go apple picking. They have many unique varieties that you won’t find in the typical grocery store. It’s fun to bring them home and compare.
Desserts probably don’t come to mind when thinking of Oktoberfest, but they do exist. And when it comes to apples and German desserts, apple strudel (called apfelstrudel, in German) is a good place to start. This is the kind of dessert you make on a fall afternoon where you have some free time and looking for a fun baking project.
Although strudel is a little labor-intensive, it’s not all that difficult. There are ways to simplify the process, such as using store-bought phyllo dough, but that’s not really how the dessert was intended or how you’d find it at an Oktoberfest. Yet I’m sure it’s still delicious if you’re in a pinch.
A few important tips:
1) Letting the strudel dough rest in the fridge makes it easier to stretch and roll out, so don’t skip the step.
2) Par-cooking the apples in the microwave may seem odd, but doing so actually helps them retain their shape when baking.
3) Using a towel under the dough makes rolling the strudel much easier and helps prevent tearing.
4) This makes two smaller strudels. If you want, freeze one before baking and save for later.
Apple Strudel
Makes 12 servings
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 egg
¼ cup golden raisins
8 medium apples
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 lemon
8 tablespoons butter
¾ cup breadcrumbs
Combine the flour, ½ teaspoon of the salt, vinegar, egg, and ½ cup water in a mixing bowl. Add more water, a tablespoon at a time, if needed to get the dough to come together. Knead by hand or mixer for 5 minutes. Wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes (or longer) while you prep the filling.
In a small bowl, cover the raisins with warm water to soak. Peel, core, and chop the apples into quarter-inch cubes. Put the apple pieces in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 4 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Toss the apple pieces with the ¾ cup sugar, ½ teaspoon of salt, the cinnamon, and ginger. Zest and juice the lemon then add to the apples as well. Drain the raisins and stir them in. Toss everything to mix well then transfer to a strainer and let strain while you get the dough ready.
In a small pan, melt the butter over low heat. Pour out about half of the butter into a small bowl. Add the breadcrumbs to the butter in the pan and toast for 3-4 minutes, stirring often.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Get a piece of parchment and lay it on your counter. Lay a clean kitchen towel over the parchment. Lightly coat the towel in flour. Take the dough out of the fridge and divide it in half. Place half in the center of the towel and use a rolling pin to roll it out into a rectangle, being sure to always roll out towards the edges.
When you’ve rolled the dough as thin as you can, place your hands underneath and rest the dough on top of your hands with your palms facing down. Without flipping your hands over, stretch the dough some more until it’s as thin as you can go without tearing.
Place the dough back on the towel. Sprinkle half of the breadcrumbs over top, leaving a 1 ½ inch border all around. Then spread half of the apples over the breadcrumbs. Brush the border with butter. Fold both of the long sides of the towel and dough inward about two inches. Now start to roll up one of the short ends, using the towel to help guide you. Keep the roll as tight and even as possible until you reach the end. Gently slip the strudel from the towel onto the parchment. Transfer the parchment to a baking sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining dough, breadcrumbs, and apples. Brush both strudels with the remaining butter.
Bake for 30 minutes, rotating the pans halfway. Remove from the oven and cool for a couple of minutes. Carefully slice each strudel into thirds and cool for 15 minutes. Then slice each third in half. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
(0) comments
