Last year a generous friend divided up her rhubarb plant and shared some with me to plant in my own garden. Now, after taking time to get established, it’s finally ready to harvest.
I am surprised by how easy rhubarb is to grow. I planted it along the side of one of my compost bins, and it’s done well there, filling in an awkward space with its broad, healthy green leaves. All I did was keep it well watered throughout the summer, and then I cut it back in the fall when frost hit. I was unsure if it would come back this year, but it’s here and looks fantastic.
You can harvest rhubarb in May and June when the stalks are at least 10 inches tall. Keep in mind that the color of the stalks is not an indication of their ripeness. They may be pink, red, or green, and it doesn’t make a difference.
The best way to pick rhubarb is to use your hands rather than a knife. Hold the top of the stalk and then twist and gently pull. The stalk should pop right out. But if the whole rhubarb plant starts to come out, you’re probably pulling too hard. This pulling approach lets the plant know to put out more shoots and keep growing.
There are a couple of tips my friend shared with me. First, you don’t want to harvest more than two-thirds of the plant in one year. Second, it’s best if you harvest rhubarb earlier in the season so that there is plenty of time for the plant to regrow regain its energy in time for winter.
It’s ok if you can’t use up all of your rhubarb at once. Rhubarb keeps well in the fridge, wrapped, for a week or so. Or, you can chop the rhubarb into one-inch pieces, lay them out on a baking sheet and freeze. Afterward, transfer to bags or containers for long-term storage. Just be sure you don’t save or use the leaves, as they’re toxic.
Between its taste and texture, rhubarb is one unique fruit. Unlike most fruits, it’s not sweet. Rhubarb is completely sour, and it’s why it pairs well in sweet desserts with other fruits, such as strawberries. If you ask me, the texture of rhubarb is a bit like celery. So yeah, rhubarb is essentially sour celery. Sounds great, right? No wonder it seems to be a love or hate kind of food.
As with most things in life, I like balance when using rhubarb. I don’t want to eat something so sweet that it essentially masks the taste of the rhubarb. Because, what’s the point of the rhubarb at that point? That’s why I think most rhubarb dessert recipes are terrible.
Instead, I wanted a flavorful, but not so sweet, kind of cake that not only allows the rhubarb to shine but is balanced enough that you can eat it for breakfast or dessert. And why not eat cake for breakfast? This recipe includes oats, whole wheat flour, yogurt, eggs, and fruit – all things we eat for breakfast anyway.
Rhubarb Breakfast
Oat Cake
makes 9 large pieces
1 cup rolled oats 1 cup whole wheat flour 1/2 cup white flour 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 cup Greek yogurt 1/2 cup milk 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 cup maple syrup 1/3 cup vegetable oil, plus more for greasing the pan 2 cups chopped rhubarb
For the streusel topping: 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup flour 2 tablespoons butter 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a square baking dish with parchment or coat well with oil with a paper towel.
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and ginger. In another bowl, whisk the yogurt, milk, eggs, vanilla, maple syrup, and oil until smooth.
Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry and stir just until incorporated. Add the rhubarb pieces and fold them into the batter. Pour the batter into the baking dish.
In another small bowl, make the topping. Add all of the ingredients and use your hands to work the butter into the flour, sugar, and spices until you have coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the cake batter with the streusel topping.
Bake the cake for 35 – 45 minutes or until completely set. Test with a toothpick for doneness. Allow the cake to cool for 30 minutes before cutting.
