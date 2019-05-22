Memorial Day marks the start of summer barbecue season. And just like with Thanksgiving, it’s all about the sides. The salads, dips and snacks are what everyone wants to dig into. There’s nothing wrong with burgers and hot dogs, the typical barbecue fare, it’s just that they’re…typical. But everything else is unexpected. You never know what you might find amongst the spread.
Except when it came to my grandfather. He was always known to bring baked beans. He’d cook them in a slow cooker for hours, starting out with bags of dried beans and ending up with a pot of tender brown beans coated in a sweet sauce with a depth of flavor that you can only expect for such a long and slow cooking process.
People either seem to love or hate baked beans. For me, it depends. I’ve had some I like and some that are just awful. There are plenty of canned varieties, and that’s probably what most people think of when they think of baked beans. Bush’s, B&M, Heinz and Campbell’s are a few of the most popular. Canned baked beans were one of the first convenience foods of the early 20th century, and they continue in popularity today. Interestingly, canned baked beans remain a staple in the UK, where they’re often part of the full English breakfast menu or served simply over toast. In my visits there, it wasn’t uncommon to be served a side of baked beans with a meal.
I not so fondly recall being fed canned beans as a kid, leaving me a baked bean hater for many years. I thought my grandfather’s beans were an improvement, but I remained skeptical of all baked beans until not long ago. I admit that wasn’t a fair assessment. There are numerous variations on baked beans and the flavor is widely different from one preparation to another, even among the canned options.
Boston baked beans are perhaps the most famous, hence the nickname Beantown. Boston’s version includes molasses and salt pork. But baked beans didn’t come from Boston. They originated with Native Americans, and colonists learned the recipe from them. This style, common throughout most of New England, is sweet and salty. In Canada, you’ll find their baked beans sweetened with maple syrup instead of molasses, while in the southern U.S., their beans have less sweetness and more tang.
I think the problem with canned baked beans is that they tend to land on one extreme of flavor. They’re either way too sweet, too salty or too tangy. And none of them are just right. I have to admit, I haven’t tasted them too recently, though the memory is still fresh.
When thinking of how to make my own baked beans just right, I looked at the typical flavorings and used them in moderation until it felt balanced. This included yellow mustard and red wine vinegar for the tanginess, brown sugar for sweetness and soy sauce for saltiness. I wanted to keep this an inexpensive side dish and one that could be enjoyed by non-meat eaters, so I left out the meat. Instead, I used liquid smoke and smoked paprika for the smokiness, and dried thyme for some of the earthiness.
It may seem that I went overboard on the list of flavoring ingredients, but the other thing about my beans was that I wasn’t going to bake them. I just didn’t have hours to spend and chances are most of us don’t, even with the convenience of the slow cooker. Yet,I still wanted them to taste like they had baked for hours in a bean pot in the oven.
I cheated by quickly cooking black-eyed peas in my instant pot for 20 minutes at high pressure without soaking in advance. Although they may be called peas, black-eyed peas are a bean. I used them because that’s what I had, but any small white bean works. And if you don’t have an instant pot, no problem. Just simmer them on the stove until tender, about an hour if pre-soaked. You can easily find directions online for how to cook just about any bean. But if you really want to speed things up, you can also use canned white beans, skip the bay leaf and add about half the liquid smoke to the sauce.
While the flavor was just how I like it, the texture did suffer a little due to the quick cooking process. The beans ended up a little mushy compared to the norm, but that’s a minor factor I was willing to overlook since the timing and flavor were just right.
Not so baked beans
serves: 6-8
2 cups dried black eyed peas or other small white beans
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons liquid smoke
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion
2 cloves garlic
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 15-ounce can tomato puree
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons mustard powder
Rinse the dried beans and place them into the insert of a pressure cooker. Add enough water to cover, the bay leaf and the liquid smoke. Lock on the cover and cook at high pressure for 20 minutes. Immediately release the pressure when done, open the lid and turn off the cooker.
Meanwhile, chop the onion and garlic. In a medium saucepan heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and when hot, add the onion. Cook for about 10 minutes or until soft. Add the garlic, paprika and thyme and cook another minute. Deglaze the pan with the vinegar, then carefully pour in the tomatoes and remaining ingredients.
Simmer the sauce over low heat for about five minutes. Taste and add more of the seasonings as you like. When the beans are cooked, stir them into the pot. Serve warm or at room temperature.
