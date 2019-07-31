People still seem unsure about the funky-looking yellow squash called pattypan. Yet, if you know yellow summer squash, then you more or less know pattypan, which is simply another variety of summer squash. The only major differences are the shape and coloring. Pattypans are shaped like flying saucers and can range in shades of yellow, white and green, while yellow squash tends to stay yellow and is narrow at the top with a plump bottom.
Some say that the skin of pattypan is thicker and the seeds are larger than other squashes, though I think that depends on the size of the squash. Any summer squash that is allowed to grow large is going to develop a tougher skin and larger seeds the longer it sits on the plant. That’s why it’s almost always best to either pick or purchase squashes when they’re on the smaller side. My exceptions to that are when I’m going to stuff the squash, grate it up to use in baking, or plan to make noodles with it.
On the other hand, if you’re wondering if there’s a difference between yellow squashes and zucchini, the answer is yes. But if you ask me, the differences are insignificant enough that you should feel free to use them interchangeably. Again, just keep in mind that the larger the squash, the tougher and less sweet it will be. Even in making loaves of bread and muffins, I’ve used yellow squash in place of zucchini without any noticeable difference.
There are actually quite a few different varieties of summer squash. The term summer squash refers to squash that is harvested during the summer months, as opposed to winter squashes, that are harvested in the fall and stored through the winter. Summer squashes don’t store for long as they are, though they do well with freezing and canning recipes.
To be honest, no matter the kind of summer squash you have, none of them have much flavor on their own. Combine that with a poor cooking method, and you’ll have yourself some terribly bland and mushy squash. I see it served that way far too often, even in restaurants. Luckily, that’s easy to avoid.
First, add some flavor. Some good ways to do that are with fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, mint, cilantro, thyme and dill. Garlic is also excellent with squash. Parmesan cheese is one of my favorite ways to top squash, and nuts help add some needed crunch to any squash dish. Of course, other summer vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplant do well when partnered with summer squash, such as in ratatouille.
To avoid the common mushy or undercooked tendencies of serving squash, I aim for cooking it with high heat. High heat causes summer squash to start to crisp up and caramelize. You can achieve this by roasting squash at 400 degrees or higher, sautéing in oil in a pan over a high flame and also by grilling. Personally, I would avoid steaming or boiling summer squash at all costs.
This grilled pattypan dish uses the high heat of the grill and combines a number of fresh herbs for a beautiful green sauce. Almost everything in this came from our garden and was picked within the same week, from the squash to the herbs, garlic and pepper. Putting together a meal with foods we’ve grown ourselves is one of the most rewarding parts of our summer.
A quick tip for growing summer squash and zucchini: plant it later than you think. We’ve had countless plants die due to squash bugs and vine borers, but noticed for multiple years now that we didn’t have such problems with the seedlings we waited until July to plant.
Grilled pattypan squash with green herb sauce
serves 6
for the squash:
4-5 medium-sized pattypan squash
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup walnuts, chopped and toasted
for the sauce:
a small bunch of cilantro stemmed
a handful of basil leaves, about 12 or so
2 sprigs mint, stemmed
1 clove garlic, peeled
a small jalapeño, seeds removed
¾ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons lime juice
Set the grill to medium-high heat, about 450 degrees. While the grill heats, prep the squash. Hold a squash on its side and cut each squash horizontally into ½ inch slices. You should get 3-4 slices per squash but it will depend on how big you squashes are. If they’re smaller, you may want to use a couple more, if they’re bigger, go with less. Brush the slices liberally with the oil then sprinkle with salt.
Place the squash slices on the grill. Cook about 5 minutes on the first side, then 2-3 more minutes on the second. You want to have some browning but watch for burning. If your grill has an upper rack, transfer slices up there as they’re ready and while other slices continue to cook.
Make the herb sauce by combining all of the sauce ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth, adding more oil if needed, then taste and make any adjustments as you like.
Serve the squash slices warm or at room temperature, brushed with the sauce and topped with the toasted walnuts.
