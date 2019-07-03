“I and You,” Lauren Gunderson’s 2014 award-winning comedy, lulls the audience into a witty sitcom of two sparring teens, given a modicum of depth by a Walt Whitman poem. But ever so gradually, the flavor darkens as the reality of the situation emerges, finally into a poignant and compelling love story.
“It’s extraordinary watching two kids coming to terms with truly adult circumstances, and navigating their own understanding in terms of where they are emotionally,” explains Johanna Gruenhut, who is directing the Weston Playhouse production.
“That to me is the hook — watching kids connect — because it’s such an important part of life,” she said by phone. “It’s like learning to be with other people when you’re 15 or 16 years old.
“And it’s hilarious.”
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will present “I and You” July 4-21 at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, the company’s intimate second theater.
This unexpected and entertaining story finds teenage Caroline, who has been ill, stuck inside her home for weeks, months, years, seemingly an eternity.
One afternoon, her classmate Anthony arrives — uninvited — bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” and an urgent assignment from their English teacher — that’s due tomorrow.
“They’re stuck in Caroline’s room shutting the world out while she and Anthony wage a battle of wits,” Gruenhut said. “We talk about in rehearsal how it’s like it’s a really good tennis match, volleys between two equal partners — the more sparring, the more delightful it becomes.”
But that wittiness, often caustic, covers deeper feelings of vulnerability.
“There are a lot of coping mechanisms in place, and what is very beautiful is that each of them at different moments recognize mechanisms that the other is using, and sort of midwifes the pain or the hurt, anger or bitterness away,” Gruenhut said.
“To connect but know when to back off and when to engage, that to me is not just connecting but a deep sense of empathy and understanding,” Gruenhut said. “And you want to make sure the humor stays alive because, with a play like this, the humor can go deep.
“Because it deals with darker ideas and feelings, it’s easy to lose sight of the romantic comedy,” Gruenhut said.
The challenge, like any play, is to make sure chemistry on stage works. Creating that chemistry with Gruenhut are Jordan Tyson as Caroline and Glenn Scott as Anthony.
“They’re a delight,” Gruenhut said. “It’s exhausting to put yourself out there every day in rehearsal and to penetrate the depths of feeling. I think we leave pretty tired. On the other hand, it feels like a very good room — we all like being with each other. We’re like journeymen together.”
They are making the Weston production their our own version of this play, and Gruenhut hopes that the audience will take away a couple of things.
“One is just that we need each other,” she said. “On another level, it feels important, given where we are today, that external differences are not barriers. We can learn to love and appreciate and connect with somebody who seems opposite to our own self.
“The delight in this play is the switch at the end, how the mystical magical place becomes revealed,” Gruenhut said.
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.