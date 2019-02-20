Jorge Martín wanted to write music ever since he was a child.
“When I first heard classical music, I wondered how do you do that? How do you make it? I want to make things,” he said recently at his Middlebury home.
“I didn’t know how to go about it,” Martín said. “I had a certain reverence for it that I wouldn’t dare to do anything until I could. It took for me such an act of daring to try to write something. I didn’t do it until much later. It was in high school.”
But a composer Martín became. Perhaps the pinnacle of the Cuban-born musician’s career — so far — was “Before Night Falls.” The full-scale opera, based on the memoir by Reinaldo Arenas, was premiered and recorded in 2010 by the Fort Worth Opera, and remounted in 2017 by the Florida Grand Opera in Miami.
Opera Company of Middlebury will celebrate the local composer with “Jorge Martín & Friends,” a concert devoted to songs by Martín, as well as popular opera arias, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The concert will feature tenor Brian Downen and mezzo-soprano Cherry Duke, with Martín on piano and Sofia Hirsch on violin. A reception will follow.
Martín, a longtime Vermont resident, actually writes in all major genres: opera, orchestral, chamber, choral, vocal and solo instrumental works. Concert Artists Guild, Close Encounters with Music and the Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble are among those who have commissioned his music. He won the 2003 Vermont Music Teachers commission award; and in 2001 he was one of the featured composers in New York City Opera’s “Vox: Showcasing American Composers.”
Downen, a veteran of the Metropolitan Opera, commissioned and will perform “En Paz (at Peace),” four new Spanish songs based on works of Mexican poet Amado Nervo. “En Paz,” one of Nervo’s most famous poems, became the title for this new song collection.
“It turned out to be basically love poems,” Martín said. “The last poem, ‘En Paz,’ is the poet looking at himself.”
Duke, Downen’s wife, will perform Martín’s 2011 song cycle, “So Beautiful.” Featured on the 2014 album “Plundered Hearts,” this will be the first public performance. It sets English translations of ecstatic poetry by Turkish writer Orhan Veli Kanik.
“It occurred to me recently, really what they are is kind of a mystical, almost an LSD trip, sensing the world as new and fresh,” Martín said.
Both sets are musical cycles, parts of a whole.
“‘En Paz’ is a real arc from the bewilderment of love and grief, anger and then acceptance,” Martín said. “‘So Beautiful’ is more abstract and spiritual, and the music is very different.”
In addition, Downen and Duke will each perform a set of opera arias, including works from bel canto, verismo and modern operas. Finally, Martín and the singers will be joined by violinist Hirsch for Martín’s “City of Orgies,” based on Walt Whitman’s poem of the same name.
“These three pieces of mine are quite different. I think that’s one of my problems. I’m not easily categorizable,” Martín said. “If you ask me I couldn’t tell you, I just write it.”
As a child, Martín and his family moved to the United States, where he grew up in New Jersey. He studied music at Yale, his junior year in Germany, but his first “official” composition, Opus 1, a piano-four-hands piece in E major, came when he was a graduate student at Columbia University.
“It was Columbia, and to write in a key was controversial,” Martín said with a laugh, referring to the school’s penchant for the avant-garde in those days. (Martín’s compositions are largely traditional, though often incorporating contemporary harmonic and rhythmic techniques.)
“It was a set of variations based on a Negro spiritual, and started with a (single) note statement of the melody,” he said. “I wrote a piece that I thought was good. It was a process of becoming a composer in terms of doing your own stuff.
“I’ve always had a hard time calling myself a composer,” Martín added. “It seems like such an act of arrogance. To me it means a whole lot more.”
Martín’s interest in opera came through accompanying an older brother’s theater projects. At Columbia, he accompanied the chorus, and at a vocal coach’s studio. He wrote his first opera as his doctoral dissertation, called “Puss ’n’ Boots.”
It was while working as pianist for a chamber opera company in New York that Martín was inspired to set the humorous and quirky stories about people and animals of Saki (H.H. Munro).
The first, “Tobermory,” a one-act performance, won the 1992 National Opera Association’s Fifth Biennial Opera Competition, and premiered in 1993 at the University of Oregon. That was followed by “The Mappined Life,” “Sredni Vashtar” and “The Interlopers.”
Martín’s four Saki operas, all with librettos by Andrew A. Joffe, were combined in 1996 as an evening-long chamber opera, “Beast and Superbeast.”
“It was done in Washington (D.C.), Bethesda (Maryland) and New York City, and got a very nice review in The New York Times,” Martín said.
Reading “Before the Night Falls,” Arenas’ book, Martín was inspired, but not to write an opera — at first.
“I resisted it because I loathe identity politics. I was not about to write about being a gay Cuban artist,” he said. “I just hated it — but it was such a good story.”
Nobody commissioned “Before the Night Falls,” but he wrote it anyway, and it received several successful public readings, finally being staged in Fort Worth. (It also was commercially recorded there, very unusual for a new opera.)
“It was good,” Martín said. “It played there well. And in Miami.”
Martín, of course, isn’t resting on his laurels. On March 2, the Cecilia Chorus of New York is performing his “One Hour to Madness and Joy” to celebrate the Whitman bicentennial, and later in the year, the Center for Contemporary Opera will present the world premiere of the staged version of Martín’s song cycle, “The Glass Hammer.”
