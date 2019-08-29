Pawlet native Katherine Maness has returned after a decade in the New York City professional world, and she’s brought with her a new take on the greatest playwright in the English language. It’s an approach to Shakespeare aimed to resonate with audiences in the 20th century.
“The company is approaching this material as: How do we follow the framework that Shakespeare has given us?” Maness said in a recent interview at Manchester’s Equinox Hotel.
“Our job is to make sense of it. Our job is to tell these characters’ stories in a truthful way in the world we have decided they live in.”
Genders are mixed and matched, and some of the Bard’s characters find themselves living in Vermont.
“But they’re still Shakespeare’s characters,” Maness said. “That’s the beauty of it.”
Shakespeare in the Woods presented “Much Ado About Nothing” Aug. 22-28, and offers “Romeo and Juliet” Aug. 29-Sept. 1, and “The Taming of the Shrew” Sept. 5-8, outdoors rain or shine, at the Northshire Civic Center (Riley Rink) in Manchester.
This take on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest comedies, “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Kevin Paley, tells the story of a group of soldiers returning to Vermont following a successful battle abroad. When they are all invited to stay under one roof, the result is a romantic comedy filled with love, deception and mistaken identity. Performed by an all-female cast, this “Much Ado” explores the world of masculinity and the many ways in which it shapes our society.
“We are all females playing men, with costumes, beards, all of that,” explained Caitlin Kilgore, one of the actors. “But the entire process has been how to find the most humanity in every single character across the board, to tell the story and have fun with all the comedy, but to make it about these people and relationships.
“Ultimately, that’s what we want to shine the light on — the humanity,” Kilgore said.
“Romeo and Juliet,” in this telling, centers on two feuding families. One local, the other summer people, from very different sides of the tracks, they clash in a small town in Vermont. Each has a young daughter — one Romeo, the other Juliet.
“I am a flatlander through and through,” Ashley Versher, the California native who plays Tybalt, said. “It’s set up to play for comic relief, which we need desperately now. The play starts with a fight, it’s very fast the way that it happens, so I think it’s fun and I hope it will ignite the audience. Our costuming falls right in line with me being a flatlander and the Montagues being Vermonters. I think it will be very obvious — and very fun.
“And at the end, it will show how everyone is similar at the end of the day,” she said.
“One of the things that Nora Bair, who is directing, is focusing on,” Maness said, “is when you’re in a place like Vermont that’s such a liberal bastion, does that always play out?”
“The Taming of the Shrew,” which will be directed by Tracey Wesley, faces a very different attitude towards women and relationships than at the time of the comedy’s writing.
“That’s really a tough one,” Manness said. “We’re really delving into why the play is worth doing now. What I came down to was the theme of the season is how the society does and does not listen to women’s voices.”
This “Shrew,” which isn’t set in Vermont, confronts the tradition of elder daughters being required to marry before the younger ones.
“Besides that, it’s hyper-focused in the post-Me Too era that we live in,” Maness said. “Our comic characters in the commedia are really heightened versions of masculinity and that mind set. And Katharina is not a shrew, but it’s that these men don’t like that she speaks up.
“It’s really exciting, and makes me glad that this show ended up in the lineup,” she said.
The productions will be presented on the lawn behind Riley Rink, with all three directors using the space differently. In case of the rain, the audience will be covered by tents.
“There is no miking because of how incredible the acoustics are out there,” Maness said.
After graduating from the Long Trail School in Dorset, Maness headed to New York, but she remained obsessed with Shakespeare. Three years ago, during a visit home to Vermont, she got serious about it.
“I went back to the city and I started writing a project proposal,” she said. “It felt urgent where we were as a society in 2016. I had been in the city for a decade, and it felt this was the time to put effort and energy into something like this. It’s always been a goal to bring art back home.”
In New York, Maness began to corral the performance side.
“I knew the plays I wanted to do,” she said. “I’m acting in two of the three. And I knew one director that I wanted involved with it. And one of my friends back here wanted to be involved. Everyone else was found through Playbill, Backstage and casting listings.”
The resulting troupe numbers 25, including directors, actors and stage managers, including five Vermonters and a couple of other new Englanders.
“One of the directors that I did not (know) before grew up near Bromley,” Maness said. “Another participant went to school in St. Johnsbury, but lived in New Hampshire.”
Shakespeare in the Woods won financial umbrella support from Fractured Atlas, giving it 501c3 tax status.
“That makes us tax deductible and we can apply for grants,” Maness said. “We have over 60 donors, a lot of Vermont businesses and a grant from Ben and Jerry’s.”
Maness’ mother, Linda Maness, who has fundraising experience, took on the role of executive director.
“I’ve been able to delegate so much to her,” Katherine Maness said. “It’s been the two of us sending appeal letters, finding ways to approach the community, individuals and businesses. How we (in Vermont) attract and keep young people was a theme.”
But, what it’s all about is bringing Shakespeare to today’s audiences.
“That’s pretty much the name of the game with this,” Maness said. “When you’re going to be tackling text as old as this, there has to be a good reason. Shakespeare is our greatest contemporary playwright. There’s nothing unfamiliar and not relevant happening in these plays.”
