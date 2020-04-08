Brandon tenor Joshua Collier, founder of Barn Opera, gives credit for his latest creation — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — to a Castleton University student he is teaching remotely.
“He wanted to sing a duet with me,” Collier said. “He sent me the sheet music and what was essentially a karaoke track. So I recorded myself singing the music over the karaoke track, and sent it back to him as an MP3. And he recorded himself with me, and sent it back as a full recording.
“And it actually sounded pretty good,” Collier said. “Why couldn’t this be done in a larger form? It was really rather cool and eye-opening for me, somebody who lives under a 19th-century rock.”
Thus was the inspiration for Social Distance Opera, which is bringing together singers and pianists from throughout the world to perform full operas with piano accompaniment — from home. Currently, seven popular operas — including Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Verdi’s “Falstaff” and Puccini’s “Suor Angelica” — are in the pipeline in preparation to begin streaming this summer.
Actually the inspiration for Social Distance Opera was deeper than just another platform or performance opportunity. Collier received word that because of the coronavirus, he lost a big house debut in a big role in Germany.
“Of course, I was disappointed and upset,” Collier said. “And I talked with friends of mine at all levels of the industry. There were a lot of mental health issues. A lot of my colleagues went into severe depression. You can imagine. There are a lot of people who are very, very scared.”
For those not familiar with the performing arts world and opera in particular, this sequestration poses a double whammy. Like everyone their loss of income can be disastrous, but being unable to perform means losing their main reason for existence.
So Collier and a few friends figured out how it could work. Pianists would play the vocal score and singers could be anywhere, thanks to the Internet. They reached out to a few friends to begin with and word spread quickly.
“We had tons of people writing from all over the place, all time zones,” Collier said. “We have people from Australia, the West Coast of the U.S., Chicago, New York, London, Berlin, Czech Republic, Ukraine — and Vermont.”
Some sing at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, etc., and pianists come from major opera companies.
“They wrote me and asked to be part of the project,” Collier said. “I didn’t solicit. These are true artists and really care about the art form.”
The singers are recording their roles wherever they are with set parameters. That will be edited and mastered by professional audio engineers who have joined the project.
“Some sort of visual element will happen,” Collier said. “We’re still working on exactly what it will be. It can’t be staged (for obvious reasons) but some sort of visual element will happen.”
Collier had planned on only three operas, but there were too many singers who wanted to participate.
“They’re being created now,” Collier said of the operas. “In fact, I just got an email from a pianist that had finished an act of Verdi’s ‘Falstaff’.”
Does Collier think this is going to be a long-lasting project?
“I don’t know. I don’t think so,” he said. “I think of it as a monument to this time period in opera.
“There will never be a performing artist ever who can say that they performed a live performance in April 2020. We will talk about this like the Great Depression — especially in the arts sector,” he said.
Social Distance Opera is being financed through donations made through its umbrella organization, as with Barn Opera, Compass Music and Arts Foundation in Brandon, making gifts tax-deductible.
“We are seeking donations that will be distributed equitably among all of the artists,” Collier said. “Any donation that comes in for this project will be divided equally among all of the artists. This isn’t a moneymaking thing — this is to help artists keep afloat.”
The plan is to stream the operas on the website.
“We’re looking at a number of platforms for streaming,” Collier said. “We’re looking to release operas one a week starting on July 1.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
