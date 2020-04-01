At the end of 2020-21 season, Jaime Laredo will step down as music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra after 20 years at the helm. And in January, when the search for his replacement was just under way, Ben Cadwallader, the VSO’s executive director, resigned to take the same job with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
Thus, the VSO has not one but two searches under way — all during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have a group of candidates we’re happy with,” Barbara Wessel, VSO board president, said. “We expect to be back serving the public when this medical crisis is over.”
Laredo will be with the VSO for another season, but there is no executive director to run the day-to-day business of the orchestra. Fortunately the VSO has a veteran staff and some experienced board members who have stepped up to the plate. But a direction is needed.
“Ben, the incumbent, was terrific at being imaginative and had started a lot of new programs, and we want to build on that,” said Spencer Knapp, VSO board member and chairman of the executive director selection committee.
“It was building our audience, it was building our image in a positive way,” Knapp said. “So we need a person who can build on that.”
The music director search, begun by Cadwallader, is already in good shape despite the heath crisis limitations.
“We are still planning to have seen all of our candidates by the end of the 2021-22 season and to make a decision, probably that spring,” said Eleanor Long, the VSO’s longtime orchestra manager.
There are seven finalists both male and female.
“These people are so sweet,” Long said. “That’s the best part of my job right now, dealing with the music director candidates. They’re all so cool, and they’re great to talk with and email with.”
They were winnowed down from 272 applicants.
“It was quite the process narrowing it down,” Long said. “It was a tough thing because there are a lot of seemingly very qualified musicians out there — and seemingly enthusiastic about coming to Vermont.”
“There’s a chance that the last person won’t be until the March of 2021-22,” Long said, referring to the COVID-19 situation.
“I’m upfront with these people,” she said. “Because this is a small orchestra, we don’t have a lot of opportunities, we don’t have a lot of concerts. This process is going to go on for a couple of years. ‘If this is a problem, feel free to let me know or withdraw’ — but nobody did.”
The executive director search is more fluid, though eight possibilities have been identified from the 40-plus applicants so far.
“We’re making good progress,” Knapp said. “We put out the word in late January. We’ve got a good response from a wide range of applicants. We’ve narrowed the field and are (presently) conducting preliminary telephone conference interviews of eight candidates. We’ve got what seems to be a good set of talented folks from all over the country, in fact from all over the world – one’s from South Africa.”
The position was posted in a variety of locations including the League of American Orchestras, the Association for Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and Musical America, among others.
“The network is strong,” Knapp said. “You put it on one site and it goes worldwide – and word of mouth is strong.”
The applications were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of musicians, staff and board members.
“Each candidate was fully discussed,” Knapp said. “We’ve only seen paper so far. You don’t really know what you’ve got until you talk to folks.”
The current interviews using Skype and Zoom were held after this interview occurred.
“I don’t think we’ll have more information Saturday,” Knapp said. “We’ll probably have some impressions of these candidates, but the application process is still open. We’re still looking at applications as they come in.”
According to Knapp, the VSO is looking for a person who has substantial experience in financial and administrative management to a good familiarity with the arts, ideally with orchestra.
“And a very outward-reaching personality, all the skills you need for a statewide organization like this one,” Knapp said.
And, of course, fund-raising is a big part.
“We’re very dependent on philanthropy,” Knapp said. “We’re constantly seeking to raise money. We’re funded largely by the generosity of grants and individual contributors, so the executive director is a key part of that.”
The timeline is “as soon as possible,” Knapp said.
“If we get a great candidate out of this set, we could make a decision in a matter of months,” Knapp said. “And if we don’t, it could be much longer. Who knows?”
Meanwhile, the VSO staff is contending with the COVID-19 pandemic, making all this work from their homes.
“One day at a time” is how Long describes it.
“Obviously we’re in constant communication with the Flynn (Center for the Performing Arts) to see what’s going on with them. And the Paramount’s closed down for now. So, it’s just a question of (talking with) everybody, including the people who were going to provide the meals to the place we were going to rehearse to the person who was going to arrange housing to the person who was going to record the concert – and just don’t forget anybody. We’ve got to let them know what’s going on. They may hear in some other way, but it’s rude to not be in touch personally,” Long said.
“And it’s kind of a two-part thing where you cancel something but you say that you’re hoping to be able to reschedule it,” Long said. “But if you can’t reschedule it, you have to let all the same people know that.
“It’s a very tough time for people, especially people who are losing income,” Long said. “It’s a crazy, crazy time.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
